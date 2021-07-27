Review: Charleys Aunt at the Shaw Festival: Sometimes a robed man smoking a cigar is just that

Alexis Gordon as Amy Spettigue, Mike Nadajewski as Lord Fancourt Babberley and Marla McLean as Kitty Verdun as Charleys Aunt at the Shaw Festival 2021. Lauren Garbutt / Shaw Festival

Stay up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theater newsletter. Register now today.

Title: Aunt Charley

Aunt Charley Written by: Brandon thomas

Brandon thomas Director: Tim Carroll

Tim Carroll Actors: Mike Nadajewski, Peter Fernandes and Andrew Lawrie

Mike Nadajewski, Peter Fernandes and Andrew Lawrie Company: The Shaw Festival

The Shaw Festival Place: The BMO stage, outdoors on the grounds of the Festival theater until July 30; the Royal George Theater thereafter

The BMO stage, outdoors on the grounds of the Festival theater until July 30; the Royal George Theater thereafter City: Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Year: Until October 10, 2021

In 1924, the playwright Bernard Shaw boasted of his importance: My currency is as universal as that of Sherlock Holmes, or Charlie Chaplin or Aunt Charley.

One of them is the strange man now and I don’t mean Shaw.

The story continues under the ad

Aunt Charley is one of the great theatrical phenomena of all time, its title being synonymous with smash for ages. The 1892 farce, by successful English playwright Brandon Thomas, broke records for his original series and was then revived or adapted like clockwork until the 20th century.

However, there is not much evidence of this incredible popularity that continues into the 21st century.

Indeed, personally, I had never had the opportunity to see Aunt Charley despite a quarter of a century of rather vigorous theater until the current production directed by Tim Carroll arrived at the Shaw Festival.

Aunt Charley has an organization very based on the social restrictions of 19th century England. The bottom line is that Oxford students Jack Chesney (Peter Fernandes) and Charley Wykeham (Andrew Lawrie) are desperate to propose their lovers Kitty Verdun (Marla McLean) and Amy Spettigue (Alexis Gordon) before summer break do not separate them.

The surprise announcement that Charley’s mysterious aunt, Donna Lucia DAlvadorez, the widow of a Brazilian millionaire, is about to arrive in town is initially seen as an obstacle to that goal until young people men realize that his arrival provides the perfect excuse to invite the young women they admire over for lunch.

Claire Jullien as Donna Lucia Dalvadorez and Gabriella Sundar Singh as Ela Delahay. Lauren Garbutt / Shaw Festival

However, when the aunt doesn’t materialize as expected, they go up a stream without a chaperone. And so, Jack and Charley ask their boyfriend Lord Fancourt Babberley (Mike Nadajewski) to put on a dress he just has on hand (he’s an amateur actor) and pretend to be Charley’s aunt.

From there, grotesque tropes accumulate. There is a tyrannical father / guardian (Ric Reid) who courts the fake aunt in a shameless attempt to get his money back, and a more sympathetic father (Patrick Galligan) who also does so for a more gallant purpose, so that his son Jack can afford to marry for love instead of money.

The story continues under the ad

Naturally, Charley’s real aunt (effortless class Claire Jullien) appears in the second of the play’s acts so that there can be a third and brings with her another young woman (Gabriella Sundar Singh) for each Jack has his Jill by curtain time.

What struck me as I watched Aunt Charley for the first time, it’s how unpleasant its main characters are. Jack alternates between berating and borrowing money from his butler (Neil Barclay, who was also in the last production of the play at the Shaw festivals in 1992) and Jack and Charley have no gratitude for their friend Fanny’s commitment. in the cunning of cross-dressing. I remembered, in a strange way, the tone of The Hangover franchise of films rather than the softer or more satirical comedies that I’m used to seeing on stage.

Thomass’s script must not have lasted because of its lukewarm message of love before money or the witty nature of the writing, although Fannys repeated the chorus, I’m from Brazil. Where the nuts come from is without a doubt a brilliantly silly racing gag.

I suspect that the almost mathematical construction of the farce played a major role in its long success; we can see everything coming, that’s for sure, but there is still some satisfaction in solving an equation.

The not-so-secret main ingredient, of course, is the robed man at its center, a comedic trope as old as gendered clothing and which remains in pop culture despite successive generations of critics who have found it misogynistic or homophobic. . or, more recently, transphobic.

Despite the old college essay, I found nothing offended in Carrolls’ production of Aunt Charley. Cross-dressing is portrayed simply as a means to an end and Nadajewski plays Fanny playing the aunt in the most neutral way possible, even in a famous scene where she takes a puff of a cigar.

The story continues under the ad

Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, said Freud, and so it is here. But without the possibility of offense, the power of the farce is undoubtedly neutralized. Nadajewski’s performance is impressive for his physical precision, he knows how to handle the slapstick better than anyone on stage, but ultimately turns out to be mechanical. Indeed, a large part of the production does.

The show works best instead in times when sentiment creeps in. I especially appreciated the love that shone between Fernandez and Galligan as father and son even though they didn’t dare express it too openly because of Victorian manners and also how McLeans Kitty, with kindness, took the control of every situation in which she found herself unhappy men around her.

Maybe everything will find its own rhythm when the cast moves later this week from the BMO outdoor stage to an indoor stage where there can be a more intimate connection between the performers and the audience. It is practically impossible to perform a comedy in front of an audience that is not only masked, but remote outside. Laughter is contagious after all, and the entire Shaw Festival set-up is designed to avoid contagion.

In the interest of consistency across all reviews, The Globe has removed its star rating system in film and theater to align with the coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, Works of Excellence will be rated with a Critics’ Selection designation throughout the cover.