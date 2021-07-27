7 sustainable ways to fight fast fashion at home

When was the last time you rehearsed an outfit? Do you pay attention to where your clothes are made? Do you keep a piece of clothing until it’s too big or do you change your wardrobe every season? These questions may seem overwhelming, but they are becoming more and more common as Global Citizens around the world pay attention to how they can buy in a more sustainable way.

The fashion industry is pump and sell more clothes than ever before. As fashion brands like ASOS, Fashion Nova, and Zara introduce new items online and in stores every week, the chances of you owning something that could be described as fast fashion are high. But why is this important?

The term fast fashion is used as a catchy way to describe the super-fast and cheap processes employed by the fashion industry which can have harmful effects on the environment. Trending styles are designed, manufactured, transported and sold by retail stores just in time for a new trend to repeat the cycle. Meanwhile, a study published by Labfresh found that 57.1% of fashion waste from 15 EU countries end up in landfills.

While we can see the prevalence of fast fashion in our lives on social media and in our closets, it’s hard to know exactly how damaging the fashion industry is to the environment, making it harder for the industry to become sustainable. According to Vox, we have some statistics on the link between the fashion industry and climate change which is rooted in science, but we know there are problems.

Polyester, which is the most used fiber in clothing, is made of plastic and will never completely decompose. Instead, it acts like other forms of plastic, which are rarely recycled and will break down into microplastics for years to come, harming wildlife and emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Carbon emissions don’t stop there: From the transport of clothing between manufacturing factories and storefronts across the world, it’s no wonder that a 2021 World Economic Forum report estimates that the fashion industry generates 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, taking into account materials, workmanship and freight operations.

And of course, sustainability is on the rise, with more and more brands responding to consumer demands for eco-friendly clothing. But we cannot guarantee sustainability without transparency and, depending on the Fashion Transparency Index, fast fashion brands are sorely lacking when it comes to disclosing their human rights and environmental policy practices.

The change needs to happen at the macro level of the fashion industry, which can begin with sourcing retailers with sustainable materials and decarbonizing their supply chain. But global citizens around the world can avoid the ill effects of fast fashion through their choices as consumers.

To get started, here are seven ways you can fight fast fashion at home and take action to defend the planet.

1. Buy sustainable and ethical fashion brands.

One of the best ways to make sure your clothing choices don’t harm the environment or people is to be careful where you shop. This will not only ensure a low carbon footprint, but will also help promote fair working practices for people around the world.

A 2019 Oxfam report based on interviews with more than 470 garment workers in Bangladesh and Vietnam found that Less than 1% of those interviewed declared decent working conditions and wages.

Textile workers in Bangladesh rally for a living wage, maternity protection, freedom of association and an end to gender-based violence at work on May 1, 2018. Flickr / US AID / Musfiq Tajwar



Sustainable brands pay attention to every step of the supply chain when producing and selling their products, from sourcing recycled materials to ensuring garment workers receive a fair wage. Before making a purchase, check out the mission and values ​​of your favorite brands to see if they share their social and environmental policies or see how they rank on the market. Fashion Transparency Index.

2. Buy less often and buy high quality.

Fast fashion retailers have convinced us that we need to have the newest style in our closets to be happy, but these styles are usually made from cheap materials that don’t hold up, forcing us to buy more. To fight fast fashion, be picky about what you wear.

Do you really need three black, thin fabric t-shirts? How about buying one, made from 100% sustainably grown cotton? Not only will you dress better, but you will feel better in what you are wearing too.

3. Donate or sell lightly used clothing.

When you’ve outgrown your favorite jeans or stepped away from a cold climate and have more sweaters than you need, give your clothes a second life. From donation centers and shelters to resale stores, there are endless ways to redistribute the clothes you no longer need without harming the environment. Just make sure they are washed and in good condition before you send them out.

4. Host a clothes swap.

If you are not ready to donate clothes that no longer inspire you, try sharing your wardrobe with friends. Clothing swaps can be a great way to access new clothes without investing the money or effort to buy new items.

Maybe you’ve worn the same denim jacket every day for a week and want to borrow your friends’ sweatshirt, or they’ve had your eye on a pair of shoes you don’t have. not touched for months. The best part is that it doesn’t have to last forever, you can always trade back!

5. Buy or rent second-hand clothes.

If you like to shop often to refresh your wardrobe, go for second-hand clothes. Thrift stores around the world offer unique and vintage styles, but more and more retailers are embracing the second-hand model to fight fast fashion.

A 2021 study published by the Finnish scientific journal Environmental Research Letters suggested that renting clothes is more harmful to the environment than to throw them away, taking into account the impacts of transport and dry cleaning. But members of the fashion rental industry have disputed the conclusions, stating that clothing rentals can slow down customer consumption and extend the life of clothing that would otherwise be sent to landfill, thereby reducing carbon emissions.

There is not just one option that will make the fashion industry sustainable, but rather a combination of several possibilities that can reduce its harmful effects on the environment. The creation of online thrift stores and rental stores makes it easy for consumers to take a stand against overproduction and reduce their personal carbon footprint.

6. Recycle textiles and clothing.

Some fashion retailers recognize their harmful impact on the environment and are also taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint. Madewell, Levis and H&M are just a few examples of brands that offer consumers the option to recycle textiles.

Once salvaged, your old socks or ripped jeans can be reused as material for new clothes or turned into insulation for homes. Check out clothing recycling centers near you or contact your favorite retailers to see if they are collecting textile donations.

7. Reuse old clothes.

When was the last time you did something from scratch? If you can’t find a recycling program for clothes that are too damaged to donate, take matters into your own hands and create something new!

Old t-shirts can turn into cleaning rags, helping you end your addiction to paper towels. You can also try making stuffed animals or dolls, t-shirt quilts and scarves from items you already have at home.

You can join the Global Citizen Live campaign to end poverty and defend the planet by taking action here, and be part of a movement supported by citizens around the world who are taking action with governments, businesses and philanthropists to make a difference. .