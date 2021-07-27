LVMH’s Fashion division comes out of the pandemic





Soaring sales of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Fendi fueled LVMH’s performance in the second quarter. Shutterstock.

Soaring sales of fashion and handbag lines from Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton boosted LVMH revenue in the second quarter as coronavirus restrictions eased around the world and the luxury goods group edged out some rivals to increase its market share. The luxury industry is recovering from the health crisis, which has shut down travel around the world and temporarily closed stores. The end of COVID-19 lockdowns across much of Europe is boosting demand in the region after a strong Chinese rebound. LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods group, took advantage of it more than most, using its weight to spend on marketing and social media campaigns as some of its smaller rivals still struggle to recover. foot. The conglomerate said on Monday that its main revenue driver, Vuitton, along with fashion brands Dior, Fendi, Loewe and Celine had record sales and profitability in the first half of 2021 and increased their market share. Dior, for example, has increased the number of pop-up temporary shops at resorts, where travelers return, the company said. Overall sales of LVMH, which also owns champagne and cosmetics brands, increased 84% year-on-year in the second quarter on a like-for-like basis, excluding currency fluctuations, and amounted to € 14.7 billion ( $ 17.36). billion). That exceeded analysts’ consensus forecast for 69% growth cited by UBS, but in line with HSBC estimates. It was also 14% higher than pre-2019 pandemic levels. Operating profit in the first six months of this year has more than quadrupled from a year ago, exceeding the expectations of analysts polled by Refinitiv. LVMH shares have jumped more than 70% since June last year, making the group the largest European company by market value and allowing boss Bernard Arnault to briefly overtake Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as richest man in the world. Fresh out of its $ 15.8 billion acquisition of American jeweler Tiffany, finalized in January, LVMH also took advantage of its return to the crisis to invest in labels. Last week, LVMH announced it would buy a 60% stake in Off-White, a streetwear brand founded by menswear designer Vuitton Virgil Abloh, while expanding Abloh’s role within the group to launch new brands. LVMH also took a minority stake in a new clothing and accessories brand launched by former Celine star designer Phoebe Philo, and increased its stake in Italian shoemaker Tods to 10%. Income had fallen 16% last year, when the pandemic sparked global lockdowns and international travel halted. LVMH’s distribution division, which includes beauty chain Sephora as well as duty free group DFS, suffered more than its other businesses, although it recovered in the second quarter. By Silvia Aloisi, Mimosa Spencer Learn more: Soaring LVMH fashion sales, setting the bar high for rivals Dior and Louis Vuitton led the fashion division’s sales which jumped 37% from 2019, exceeding expectations. How did they do it?

