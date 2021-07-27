The ‘Gelato color trend is taking the watch industry by storm

The past eighteen months have seen a seismic shift in men’s fashion.

While the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic saw us ditching suits for tracksuits, now that things are improving (well, in some countries at least), we’ve seen men become more with types. of colors they wear. We’ve been locked up, and now we want to have fun – and our outfits reflect that.

It seems that we are now seeing the same thing with watches. Traditionally, the most popular color for men’s watch faces has been black – with blue and green dials having seen a real spike in popularity over the past couple of years. Indeed, last February, we boldly proclaimed 2021 as the year of the green dial.

But 2021 saw another trend take shape: pastel-colored watches. And that could be exactly what the watchmaking world needs right now. Like a big scoop of ice cream on a hot day.

One brand that really started the trend is Hublot. The young Swiss brand surprised and delighted watch fans last year with their Big Bang ‘Millennial Pink’, a collaboration with Lapo Elkann of Garage Italia. Choosing such a feminine pastel color for such a tech-driven masculine watch was a masterstroke and was perhaps the first sign that this trend could really have legs.

In the process, Hublot has just unveiled another new limited edition in pastel colors: the Big Bang Unico ‘Summer’, which presents a palette of very soft pastel turquoise colors, reminiscent of turquoise Rolex Datejust ‘Tiffany Dial’ which caused a sensation last year.

Hublot recently demonstrated a real willingness to experiment with color – just take the eye-catching Big Bang Unico “Yellow Magic” they unveiled at Watches & Wonders earlier this year – and this summer chronograph is yet another. Victoire. The way they choose to publish it is also rather .

Only 200 of these unisex pieces are released, initially only available on their online store and in person at their Mediterranean boutiques in Capri, Forte dei Marmi, Mykonos, Ibiza, Bodrum, Saint-Tropez and Monaco. These are all classic European summer destinations, so it is only fitting that they were chosen as the exclusive abodes of such a summer watch.

Speaking of ‘unisex’, another brand that pushes pastels is Breitling, which recently unveiled its Superocean Heritage ’57 Pastel Paradise capsule collection. This equally tropical collection sees the iconic retro dive watch sporting a variety of rather culinary hues that immediately evoke sugary treats on a day at the beach.

Although technically a ladies ‘watch, its rather large size for a ladies’ watch (38mm) as well as its classic and elegant design make it more than suitable for lovers of more masculine watches. Pastels aren’t just for women, you know.

Even Richard Mille – a rather masculine brand known for its technical and material magic – incorporated the pastel trend with its latest family of watches, the RM 07-01 ‘Colored ceramics with automatic winding’.

As the name suggests, the TPT or the precious metals that normally make up their watch cases have been ditched in favor of brightly colored ceramic cases – in blue, pink or lavender – paired with intentionally mismatched rubber straps and to abstract art type dials.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Richard Mille’s first time playing with pastels. In 2019, they shocked the watchmaking world with their “Bonbon” collection, which juxtaposes their iconic ultra-technical materials with intentionally childish patterns of candies and cakes. Indeed, the RM 07-01 revive the cupcake-shaped crowns of the Bonbon collection. Cakes, ice creams, frozen lattes… Talk about a high sugar level.

Maybe that’s why pastels get so big: they’re inherently playful as well as a somewhat unexpected choice for a luxury watch. It’s disruptive; it’s innovative; it’s refreshing, especially at a time in human history that is otherwise so sobering.

In any case, we are absolutely here for that.

