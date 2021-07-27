Fashion
The ‘Gelato color trend is taking the watch industry by storm
The past eighteen months have seen a seismic shift in men’s fashion.
While the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic saw us ditching suits for tracksuits, now that things are improving (well, in some countries at least), we’ve seen men become more with types. of colors they wear. We’ve been locked up, and now we want to have fun – and our outfits reflect that.
It seems that we are now seeing the same thing with watches. Traditionally, the most popular color for men’s watch faces has been black – with blue and green dials having seen a real spike in popularity over the past couple of years. Indeed, last February, we boldly proclaimed 2021 as the year of the green dial.
But 2021 saw another trend take shape: pastel-colored watches. And that could be exactly what the watchmaking world needs right now. Like a big scoop of ice cream on a hot day.
One brand that really started the trend is Hublot. The young Swiss brand surprised and delighted watch fans last year with their Big Bang ‘Millennial Pink’, a collaboration with Lapo Elkann of Garage Italia. Choosing such a feminine pastel color for such a tech-driven masculine watch was a masterstroke and was perhaps the first sign that this trend could really have legs.
In the process, Hublot has just unveiled another new limited edition in pastel colors: the Big Bang Unico ‘Summer’, which presents a palette of very soft pastel turquoise colors, reminiscent of turquoise Rolex Datejust ‘Tiffany Dial’ which caused a sensation last year.
RELATED: The Best New Rolex Watches in 2020
Hublot recently demonstrated a real willingness to experiment with color – just take the eye-catching Big Bang Unico “Yellow Magic” they unveiled at Watches & Wonders earlier this year – and this summer chronograph is yet another. Victoire. The way they choose to publish it is also rather .
Only 200 of these unisex pieces are released, initially only available on their online store and in person at their Mediterranean boutiques in Capri, Forte dei Marmi, Mykonos, Ibiza, Bodrum, Saint-Tropez and Monaco. These are all classic European summer destinations, so it is only fitting that they were chosen as the exclusive abodes of such a summer watch.
Speaking of ‘unisex’, another brand that pushes pastels is Breitling, which recently unveiled its Superocean Heritage ’57 Pastel Paradise capsule collection. This equally tropical collection sees the iconic retro dive watch sporting a variety of rather culinary hues that immediately evoke sugary treats on a day at the beach.
Although technically a ladies ‘watch, its rather large size for a ladies’ watch (38mm) as well as its classic and elegant design make it more than suitable for lovers of more masculine watches. Pastels aren’t just for women, you know.
RELATED: Why Breitling’s New Watch Collection Is Quietly Shiny
Even Richard Mille – a rather masculine brand known for its technical and material magic – incorporated the pastel trend with its latest family of watches, the RM 07-01 ‘Colored ceramics with automatic winding’.
As the name suggests, the TPT or the precious metals that normally make up their watch cases have been ditched in favor of brightly colored ceramic cases – in blue, pink or lavender – paired with intentionally mismatched rubber straps and to abstract art type dials.
RELATED: Jay-Z Celebrates July 4th in Style With New $ 3.4 Million Richard Mille Watch
Of course, it wouldn’t be Richard Mille’s first time playing with pastels. In 2019, they shocked the watchmaking world with their “Bonbon” collection, which juxtaposes their iconic ultra-technical materials with intentionally childish patterns of candies and cakes. Indeed, the RM 07-01 revive the cupcake-shaped crowns of the Bonbon collection. Cakes, ice creams, frozen lattes… Talk about a high sugar level.
Maybe that’s why pastels get so big: they’re inherently playful as well as a somewhat unexpected choice for a luxury watch. It’s disruptive; it’s innovative; it’s refreshing, especially at a time in human history that is otherwise so sobering.
In any case, we are absolutely here for that.
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.dmarge.com/2021/07/gelato-watch-trend-rolex-hublot-breitling-richard-mille.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]