Akeem Smith on how he navigates between fashion and art, and his videos celebrating Jamaican dancehall
The hero image from Akeem Smith’s first solo exhibition, No Gyal can test at Red Bull Arts Detroit, embraces a stark contradiction: Carlene Smith, colloquially known as Jamaica’s first Dancehall Queen, stands triumphantly in a tight, sheer black bodysuit on skis in the snowy Park City, Utah.
She must have been cold, Smith remarks fondly. This is the epitome of no code change.
This cheeky spirit can be found throughout No Gyal Can Test, the rising star’s first major solo exhibition, which spans both floors of the Red Bull Artss gallery space. It also includes an off-site installation, Soursop, at Woods Cathedral, a (modestly) renovated church that was originally built in 1919.
Conceptually, [the show] grows legs depending on where it is, Smith explained. He had originally planned for the exhibition to debut in a traditional gallery space, but, when approached by Red Bull, the 29-year-old artist saw the value of showing this work in a space endowed with its own historical baggage. There is a lot of visual aesthetics, history of black visual aesthetics, and sound expression here in Detroit that are very interesting and correlate with Jamaica in a way.
Smith grew up between Brooklyn, New York and Kingston, Jamaica, where his family owned the Ouch clothing workshop and his grandmother co-owned a nightclub. A self-described party animal, Smith continues his family’s Brooklyn fashion industry legacy, working on, among other things, Hood by Air.
Smith explains that her fashion career is what pays the bills, but her main goal is to get her artistic practice off the ground. Nowadays people don’t judge too much, Oh you do that too? he notes. But I never try to mix up worlds.
For No Gyal Can Test, Smith returned to Jamaica to collect junk related to his childhood memories: certain types of cinder blocks; richly twisted wrought iron bed frames and benches; shutters with splinters of colorful paint barely clinging to the sun-bleached wood. These are the source materials that Smith then used to create the elaborate architectures within which his best-known work, his footage collage videos found at various dancehall clubs in Jamaica, are featured.
Social cohesion (2020), the artist’s longest piece of video (running around 30 minutes), is also his most overtly political. Projected on three screens, one of which is a sculptural interpretation of the Jamaican flag, the film begins with the mantra The More You Give, The More You Get
Sometimes humorous, sometimes devastating, the film draws parallels between the scattered and hazy character of childhood memories and the equally feverish memories of a long evening.
The film features the kind of cartoons that are nostalgic nostalgic kids ‘dishes from the’ 90s, dancing alongside portraits of Kingston clubs. On a third screen, Princess Margaret visits her colonial subjects in Jamaica with a formal wave.
The film reached its climax on the morning of September 11, 2001, as imagery of planes hitting the Twin Towers, etched forever in the collective memory of the world, is juxtaposed with a woman in spinning pink, the time stamp in the far corner. left reading “8:30 am 9/11/2001. Voicemail messages to relatives of those aboard planes play at a muffled distance as each screen toggles between images of initial impact, the woman in pink dancing in slow motion, and a perpetually ascending elevator.
I miss a world where something like 9/11 can happen and you don’t know what’s going on. It’s a thing of the past, says Smith.
There are four video works in No Gyal Can Test, all linked by a distinct editing style reminiscent of the famous video piece by British artist Mark Leckeys. Fiorucci made me hardcore (1999). Smith first saw the cult work at MoMA PS1 in 2016. I watched this shit and thought to myself: How am I going to beat this? he laughs. I want people to feel what I felt when I first watched it.
The subtle political message implicit in the portraits of the two artists of the club cultures of nicherave and dancehall, respectively, reminds viewers that these subcultural spaces of nightlife emerge from a legitimate need for expression.
Seeing this camaraderie that occurs at 6:30 a.m. is so relatable, Smith says. I know I felt that emotion, and it’s not that specific to Jamaica or dancehall. Like I said, the sparkle of dancehall is just to draw people in. What really matters is how essential time is.
After the Detroit show closes on July 30, Smith travels to Honduras for a thirty-day silent retreat. The artist has taken such retreats before, but never for so long. I did ten days, I did 12 days. I never made it to the fourteenth day, ”he says. “I always try and never succeed. You walk into this space where it’s like, I don’t want to be too much above the clouds. I don’t want to see things too clearly.
