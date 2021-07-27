The Red Dress Run, a sweaty, soapy and smiley charity race, hits the streets August 14 | Louisiana Festivals





Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to lace up those Nike’s, adjust those strapless scarlet bodices and drink some lather. Because the annual Red Dress Run is back! The scorching spectacle was sidelined by the coronavirus in 2020, but organizers plan to return to the streets of Marigny and the French Quarter on August 14. We were going to try and get her to finish, Red Dress Run spokesperson Patty Patterson said of the comeback. The athletic challenge that combines self-paced jogging, drunkenness and ironic cross-dressing should be an Olympic event. It is already an international phenomenon with the Red Dress races taking place in countries all over the world. The Red Dress Run seems particularly simpatico with the Crescent City, where it took root in 1995. Dear Colgate-Palmolive Co.: The phenomenon began in 1987, when a woman named Donna Rhinehart arrived at a Hash House Harriers race in California without the proper racing clothes. The venerable Harriers social / sports organization proudly describes itself as a club of drinkers with a running problem. Rather than being left out, Rhinehart joined the jogging in a red dress. Women and men now run through the streets in scarlet robes of all kinds in her honor. Every guy would love to dress up, secretly, Patterson said, explaining the appeal of the event. From a fashion point of view, the effect varies from stunning to stunning. A red tide of runners will gather at the Crescent Park pavilion on the edge of the Marigny River at 9am. At 10:30 am, the approximately 2 mile trot will begin, heading towards the French Quarter. The route remains a secret to prevent the hack of Red Dress Run. According to tradition, the lady behind the custom requested that the annual race be a charity event. With that in mind, the organizers of the New Orleans race are charging participants $ 60 to officially participate. Patterson estimated that the 2019 race raised around $ 139,000 for a variety of charities, from the Save Our Cemeteries organization to UnCommon Construction Carpentry School, to Animal Rescue New Orleans. But not everyone pays their registration fees. Instead, they simply don a red dress and roam the French Quarter waiting for the race to pass, when they merge into the Cardinal Rascal. By not publishing the route, the organizers of the Red Dress Run hope to minimize these stowaways. Patterson said she hopes all potential runners will do their part by paying in 2021 because the race is more than a good time, it’s a good cause. Were all about local charities, Patterson said. We were disappointed that we did not pay the money last year. ‘Cone Couture’ orange mesh dresses, tulle branded French Quarter procession Thanks to COVID, the start of registration for the 2021 race has been delayed by two months and the numbers are dropping, Patterson said. In 2019, around 2,500 scarlet sprinters braved the heat. This year, she anticipates 2000. Patterson said the run has been authorized by the city, but she is somewhat concerned that the recent resurgence of the virus could affect this year’s comeback. Hope all goes well, she said. Patterson said the outdoor event will meet whatever city guidelines are. After galloping through the Vieux Carré, the scarlet scramble will return to the Parc du Croissant for a post-run evening that will last until the afternoon. An ocean of free beer, snowballs, jambalaya and hot dogs will be consumed during the celebration. Nelle Phillips didn’t think it was funny. A pedestrian in some sort of “dominatrix costume” whipped her with a riding crop on the back and… Purchases made through links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission

