These Y2K fashion trends are making a comeback, here’s how to wear them

The fashion of the early 2000s was both iconic and tragic. And, while there are a few red carpet fashion moments we’d like not to see, there’s a lot to like, too. Women undoubtedly ruled the world at this time. Destiny’s Child, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliot and Paris Hilton were in their prime, with on-screen icons like Elle Woods in The revenge of a blonde and Regina George from Bad girls steal the show too. Unsurprisingly then, it’s their closets that serve as the gateway to the best Y2K look (think all hot pink, dazzling logos, tiny bags, denim on denim and of course, Juicy Couture). In a decade defined by velor tracksuits and trucker hats, there is a lot to love (and also to hate). But, thanks to the arrival of our favorite celebrities like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, they are making the case for the return of some key fashion trends. As they say, everything old is new again, and some iconic looks were never meant to die. So let’s pretend it’s the 2000s again. Brad and Jen are still the hottest he couple, MySpace is the primary form of communication and you listen to NSYNC on your comedic oversized iPod. From baby t-shirts to hipster jeans, here are the Y2K fashion trends making a comeback – and how to shop them for yourself.

The halter top is something you might not immediately identify as a fashion trend of the year 2000, but it graced many red carpets in the early 2000s. It was basically the top of the line of the decade, valued for its ability to be dressy or casual and a socially acceptable choice of attire in almost any situation. Whether you go for a cropped style or slip it into jeans, the halterneck top is a signature look that’s universally flattering. When summer comes, it’s almost guaranteed you’ll see them everywhere, so get ahead now and grab one.

The velor tracksuit is an absolute hallmark of the early 2000s, courtesy of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton. In fact, no one was more a fan of this look than these two, and their passion for the pantsuit never died. Last year Kim launched a line of velor tracksuits as part of their SKIMS collection, and it’s like the Juicy Couture velor tracksuit set of our 2021 dreams. While we never thought that sweatpants and velor jackets would make their way into our wardrobes again, a quiet social year led us to seek out these comfy and cozy items. Are we crazy about it? Absolutely not.

These tiny shirts are back in fashion, arguably making them one of the cutest trends of the 2000s to have a resurgence. Typically, these shirts are cut above the belly button and have a better fit on the chest. You can go for tops with cute quotes or graphic design, or step up to the 2000s with a nostalgic logo like Juicy Couture. Wear them with a pair of baggy jeans, a pleated skirt or denim cuts, they really are a versatile option for your wardrobe and will suit almost anything.

Despite what has been said, the baguette bag was the very first “it” bag. Thanks to Sex And The City’s Carrie Bradshaw, strutting around town with a small sling bag was the right thing to do in the early 200s. Either way, the bag was small enough to not detract from your outfit, but large enough to hold your essentials (like a glitter lip gloss and spare hair clips). They made a slow but steady comeback, and even rose through the ranks to haute couture, with Prada now offering a range.

Energizing Major Cady Hm Mean Girls, the pleated skirt is a cult classic of the early 2000s. They also come from the days when everyone was obsessed with the style of their Bratz dolls, and obviously a mini pleated skirt was a must-have choice. While the styling options are endless, pairing it with a cropped vest or baby t-shirt will guarantee Major oo nostalgia.

Low-rise jeans are a term that probably scares most people. And, while it was undeniably an assertive look in the 2000s, people certainly weren’t upset when it passed away, finding itself replaced by high-waisted jeans. That being said, several celebrities are on a mission to bring back the hipster look, and given how hard they wear it, we’d say they’re making a pretty solid case. The hipster look has been on trend for a hot minute, and while we’ll probably never wear them as low as Paris Hilton in 2002, we can certainly move away from the length just below the belly button.

The bob – an iconic accessory to enhance any outfit. Lucky for us, the bob has always been uniquely Australian, so technically it never really went out of fashion. That being said, it has certainly evolved over the years from a sunscreen method to a full-fledged fashion statement. While they were a big hip hop accessory in the 90s, the 2000s saw them become a mainstream fashion item. While we’ve moved away from the crazy, dazzled and crocheted look, they’ve been spotted on several celebrities in a more low-key way.

Of course, we’ve saved the best for last. The iconic whale tail / visible thong look has made a triumphant return and even made its way into high fashion (courtesy none other than Hailey Bieber). It’s unclear why this has become such a huge trend, or why it is experiencing a resurgence now, but some things just can’t be explained. The trend these days is less to pull your real underwear until it is visible, and more to buy pieces with integrated side straps. Besides looking a little more chic, it’s also a lot more comfortable, so we can definitely get on board.