Fashion
This expensive looking A-line dress is the only thing I want to wear this summer
When it comes to the hot summer months, I have practically live in summer dresses. Not only are they comfortable and lightweight, they instantly look neater than your typical t-shirt and shorts combo. In addition, the dresses are easy to dress up or dress up. Just grab a pair of heels and a fun handbag when going out to dinner, or slip on sandals for a more casual daytime look.
So if your wardrobe could use another versatile summer dress, then you will love the Paitluc textured-print midi dress it’s available now on Amazon.
This textured swing-style dress comes in sizes S-XL and five colors, including yellow, purple, black and more. Complete with a square neckline, herringbone pattern and pleated hem, this oversized dress is super cute and perfect for virtually any summer occasion.
Also, how cute are these puff sleeves ?! And thanks to the elastic cuffs, the voluminous sleeves will stay in place.
Although the piece is best described as a midi dress, depending on your height it will most likely hit around your knee, but the style is overall true to size.
Personally, I am in favor of sage green and lilac hues for the summer months, but I think navy and black shades would be great options for the first few weeks of fall as well. I would even pair it with boots and a cozy cardigan when the going gets cold!
Hang this expensive-looking must-have now on Amazon for a total windfall of $ 26!
