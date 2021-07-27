Men indicted in Dicks Sporting Goods retail theft ring





By Laura Hayes, Senior community reporter NORTHBOROUGH Police in Northborough recently arrested two men who now face charges after allegedly stealing nearly $ 14,000 worth of items from various Dicks Sporting Goods stores. The suspects, Manuel Antonio Gutierrez, 33, of Port Washington, NY, and Jose Antonio Jara, 37, of Elizabeth, NJ, face a total of 12 counts. On Facebook, Northborough Police wrote that the pair were part of an organized retail thief ring that targeted numerous Dicks Sporting Goods stores. According to prosecution documents filed with Westborough District Court, Northborough Police responded to a shoplifting report at Dicks Sporting Goods in the Northborough Crossing place at 12:46 p.m. on July 16. A loss prevention staff member told officers a man took an unknown amount of goods in a white bag from Dicks Sporting Goods, according to police documents. The man had left the store. Police then located his vehicle and stopped him on Belmont Street. Two men Jara and Gutierrez were in the car and there was a white bag matching the description given to police next to Gutierrez, officers wrote. When the police opened the luggage in the trunk of the car, there were hundreds [of] clothing with price tags and theft detection devices still attached inside the luggage. The loss prevention staff member told police the items were Dicks Sporting Goods, but they did not believe they were from the Northborough store. Seven pairs of Nike pants, seven pairs of Nike shorts and 12 Nike sweatshirts, with a total value of $ 1,500, are said to be from the Northborough store. A total of 106 shirts, 70 shorts, 78 pants, 59 hats and two swimsuits totaling $ 13,870 were found in the suitcases. Police also found two white bags made from heavy tape. With my training and experience, shoplifters use these thick bags to prevent security alarms from activating on items containing theft detection devices, officers wrote. The loss prevention staff member identified Gutierrez as the man who took the items. The staff member said Jara was also in the store at the same time as Gutierrez. Jara told police he came to Massachusetts with Gutierrez. During the trip, Gutierrez would steal the merchandise and bring the items to New York City, where they would be sold, Jara said according to documents. The money would then be sent to Gutierrez’s wife in Chile, Jara told police. Gutierrez reportedly planned to pay Jara for helping him take the goods. Gutierrez allegedly provided police with a Pennsylvania driver’s license that was originally issued to someone else. Gutierrez and Jara have both been charged with Aggravated Retail Organized Crime Over $ 10,000, Receiving, and Conspiracy. Gutierrez has also been charged with illegal distribution of a theft protection device, theft over $ 1,200, conspiracy, shoplifting by a sport and counterfeiting or misuse of a document from the Register of Motor Vehicles. Jara also faces charges of illegal possession of a theft protection device and aiding and abetting after the fact. Both were to be brought to justice on July 19. Jara was released on bail after pleading not guilty. A probable cause hearing will be held on September 28. RELATED CONTENT: The grant funds shared health services between cities (communityadvocate.com) Maselli remains on design review committee following controversy (communityadvocate.com) Algonquin seeks feedback on new mascot search – Community Advocate

