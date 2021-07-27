Fashion
Passion for Fashion raises $ 16,000 for Harbor Home | New
Harbor Home for Women raised over $ 16,000 at its Passion for Fashion event over the weekend.
I’m just overwhelmed by the community’s love and support for our Harbor Home for Women in Conway, said co-founder and CEO Dana Davin-Ward. Over $ 16,000 was raised for our mission. Thank you to our generous sponsors of this event and to our community partners who make what we do possible.
During the fashion event, the women in the program modeled dresses provided by Royal We from Conway and clothing donated by Linda Maries in Vilonia.
Harbor Home for Women is a faith-based residential program for women emerging from the shadows of drug addiction.
The women in the program struggled with addictions to opioids, methamphetamine, heroin, alcohol and more.
We have seen incredible results with an incredible transformation in the lives of residents who stay year round and complete Phases 1 and 2 of our Harbor Home program, Davin-Ward said.
She said the program accepts women regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation. To date, women from seven different states between the ages of 18 and 72 have completed the program.
Events like Passion for Fashion over the weekend help fund the association.
Lives are changed and restored and women are shown the beauty and joy of being a daughter of the King of Kings and the Most High God, Davin-Ward said.
