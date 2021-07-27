Emmy Award winner Janie Bryant attends ‘Meet & Greet’.





Founded by Taylor Draper, INHERENT team, enables andempowers men through men’s fashion and lifestyle accessories with the aim to create a change for the mental well-being of men.

Colorado Springs, CO. Four years ago INHERENT Founder Taylor Draper hit rock bottom and discovered the power of dressing well to uplift, motivate, and rebuild self-confidence. INHERENT Creates a range of men’s clothing and accessories to inspire authentic self-expression and allow men to speak openly about mental wellness. Driven by Drapers’ courageous journey to overcome and destigmatize depression, the company is a lifestyle brand with one goal, to help every man create a fully functional and versatile wardrobe with confidence in every seam. INHERENT creates a community of men to support each other no matter what they are going through. On July 31, 2021, in the newly opened store at 123 North Tejon Street, you can check out the latest Bryant / Draper collection and meet Emmy award-winning Janie Bryant, who gave Jon Hamm his Mad Men style and co – designed this collection of clothes for life. with Draper. We are delighted to welcome Janie to our Meet and Greet event at INHERENT explains Draper. This is an open invitation to the public to have access to a celebrity stylist and designer with a passion for mental wellness and men’s clothing for life. We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished to date. Janies’ support and our growing customer base are making a difference by breaking down the stigma surrounding men’s mental well-being and encouraging men to talk about depression. To rejoin INHERENT for our meeting with Janie Bryant on July 31 at 123 North Tejon Street from 1 p.m. to learn more about style and dress for life. Get a first look at upcoming events, the inherent lifestyle, collaborations and new collections on Instagram @thisisinherent. Buy online at thisisinherent.com #this is inherent INHERENT: Dressed for life. # # # About INHERENT INHERENT: A lifestyle brand with a purpose. INHERENT equips, enables and empowers. Inspiring self-confidence through men’s fashion and accessories while fighting the stigma surrounding men’s mental well-being through its Foundation providing modern armor while allowing communities to speak openly about mental health. Designed to tackle all-too-common approaches to mental health issues, INHERENT helps men create a fully functional and versatile wardrobe that awakens inherent inner confidence and authentic self-expression. Combining the luxury of a personal tailor with impeccable service and the convenience of a digital concierge, the company offers online appointment bookings, as well as personalized accommodations at home, in the office or on the web. Both a fashion designer and a movement, INHERENT is proud to partner with local and national organizations that help raise awareness of men’s mental health issues like anxiety, depression and self-doubt. Prove that together, We are strong. We are courageous. We will vanquish. Learn more about ThisIsInherent.com. Get a first look at upcoming events, collaborations and new collections on Instagram @ThisIsInherent. Dressed for life.

