Vegan Fashion Market to Expand Platform to Reach New Consumers After 400K Increase
Premium online retailer Immaculate Vegan raised 400,000 GBP (approximately US $ 549,000) in its first round of investment. The capital raised will help drive the platform’s growth and launch digital campaigns to target new consumers.
Support a sustainable economy
London-based Immaculate Vegan’s first round of funding brought backing from investors like SFC Capital who backed another London-based startup Jack & Bry, producers of alternative jackfruit meat products. Other investors include Bran Investments and Beyond the Polaris.
100% vegan products
Annick Ireland launched the company in October 2019 after tirelessly searching unsuccessfully for high-end vegan brands. Initially the business started as a blog and is now an organized collection of over 1,500 vegan products across 130 fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands like Gunas New York, Collection And Co, Nina Rein, Taiyo and Gentleberg.
All products are cruelty-free and the company additionally focuses on promoting products that use sustainable materials and packaging. To limit its carbon emissions, items are shipped from the brand itself.
Immaculate Vegan has seen sales increases at least three times, if not more, year over year. In the second quarter of 2021, it posted its highest sales on record, ahead of targets.
In a statement, Ireland said: We are delighted to have successfully completed our first round of investment and to have recruited wonderful investors with an excellent track record of success, who can help bring Immaculate Vegan to the market. ‘next step. We have seen tremendous growth in the vegan food industry over the past few years, and we firmly believe that vegan fashion is next.
We have experienced tremendous growth in the vegan food industry over the past few years, and we strongly believe that vegan fashion is the next step.
Annick Ireland, Founding Director, Immaculate Vegan
Develop in new markets
Currently, the company offers products to consumers based in the UK, US and Europe. He plans to use the raised capital to grow his platform and unveil large-scale digital marketing initiatives to reach new consumer markets.
The vegan fashion industry is booming, especially as the women’s fashion market was worth US $ 396.3 billion in 2019 alone and is expected to soar at a CAGR of 13.6% of 2020 to 2027. This is due to growing consumer demand for sustainable brands with a US survey showing that more than 8 in 10 consumers place great importance on brands that are friendly to the planet.
Read: Best vegan fashion, from hemp parkas to leatherless pumps: how to build a badass vegan wardrobe
Main image courtesy of Immaculate Vegan.
