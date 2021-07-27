Fashion
Victorias Secret: renaming male fantasies
Content note: brief mention of unhealthy weights
Last month, in an effort to salvage its steadily declining market share, the global lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret announced a new marketing strategy: to replace its signature models with modern and pioneering women. The newly unveiled Victoria’s Secret Collective a group of seven ambassadors including actress Priyanka Chopra, athlete Megan Rapinoe and plus size model Paloma Elsesser will embody the What Women Want brand image, while advising a predominantly female board of directors.
The end of the infamous Angels triggered by the abolition of the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion show sparked cultural outrage, mostly coming from male commentators. From Adam Sosnick defiantly dubbing him the unsexification of America, to YouTuber Steven Crowder sarcastically thanking feminism for ruining Victorias Secret, the company’s cautious rebranding has drawn fierce criticism. But why do these men care so deeply about marketing products that they would never wear and rarely buy? Why do they seem so confident in their claim that lingerie is only for men? Looking at the male origins of the Victoria’s Secret brand and the cultural changes that accompanied its formation can teach us a lot about such dissonance.
Victoria’s Secret was founded in 1977 by Roy Raymond who claimed to have brought up the idea when he went shopping for lingerie for his wife. He found the whole experience embarrassing and uninteresting for him as a man, faced with a limited selection of mundane and monochrome items. Rather, the Raymonds lingerie store has sought to create a male-friendly environment where men can feel comfortable choosing exciting exotic underwear for their female partners or mistresses. Such a strategy worked better than expected but, with little women shopping in its stores, the company almost went bankrupt in the early 1980s. All that changed when the brand was bought by the man from the 1980s. Les Wexner’s booming business for $ 1 million in 1982, starting strong with a fierce marketing campaign centered on lean and conventionally attractive white women.
lingerie reflects male fantasies, designed exclusively for men to watch rather than women to wear
While at the time, Raymond criticized Wexners Victoria’s Secret catalogs like soft porn, the brand immediately began to gain attention with unprecedented speed. By 2014, Victoria’s Secret had 670 stores in the United States alone, and its sales of $ 1.9 billion made it the most popular clothing brand in the world. However, what has really contributed to the company’s immense success is its Victoria’s Secret Fashion show, quickly becoming mainstream entertainment amazed by many around the world.
I remember watching the Victoria’s Secret show at a slumber party with a group of friends, totally unaware that the show of perfectly dressed musical performances and pop stars was advertising lingerie. All we could do was watch the skinny, tall and mostly white women strut the trail. That night our popcorn was thrown away as we walked over to the bathroom mirror, weighing and measuring us in frustration. We were fifteen.
Laura Tempesta, university researcher in lingerie design and founder of Bravolution describes the old Victoria’s Secret marketing strategy consisting in imposing the masculine gaze on female lingerie, favoring the surface appearance over any semblance of structure or comfort. She points out that the bra as we know it is over a hundred years old with its far from perfect technology, painful for the majority of women having always been tailored to male preferences. A 2006 Harris Interactive study in North America even found that 59% of women found their bras to cause excessive pain.
The origins of the bra and the boldly sexualized Victoria’s Secret The brand proves that lingerie reflects male fantasies, designed exclusively for men to look at rather than women to wear. Brand name Victoria’s Secret alone insolently involves privileging the viewer over the wearer of the lingerie. If someone wants to buy a piece of lingerie just for cosmetic purposes to make them feel more attractive, they should be able to do so. The real problem begins once focusing on your appearance doesn’t become a choice but becomes part of an oppressive body image standard, leading consumers to believe that discomfort is inevitable. Looking to the future, we can hope that the news Victoria’s Secret Collective will prevail against the backlash and create a space that sees the true specter of ALL women in the words of Megan Rapinoe. Everyone’s needs, desires and comfort must be at the heart of any lingerie fashion.
