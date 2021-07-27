Fashion
Buy the new Snake Eyes GI Joe Origins fashion capsule
Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins has burst into theaters around the world – so why shouldn’t it be hitting wardrobes too?
GI Joe is iconic enough to be fashionable without having to go the traditional camouflage route, after all. And that’s exactly what a new fashion capsule from Zavvi offers.
The collection, which is available now, has a wide range of unisex sizes for t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and even an accessory that would look pretty chic whether you’re Team Joe or Team Cobra. .
Discover below the range of Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins modes available from Zavvi:
Dragon GI Joe Unisex Long Sleeve T-Shirt – Black £ 19.99
GI Joe Profile Hoodie – Black £ 29.99
Profile GI Joe Portable Insulated Water Bottle – Steel £ 16.99
GI Joe Action Kids T-Shirt – Black £ 12.99
GI Joe Action Women’s T-Shirt – Black £ 14.99
GI Joe Motion Kids T-Shirt – White £ 12.99
GI Joe Motion Men’s T-Shirt – White £ 14.99
GI Joe Motion Women’s T-Shirt – White £ 14.99
The new live-action GI Joe movie features Crazy Rich Asians stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes – a new recruit to the uber-Black Ops military organization.
With other elite soldiers, including GI Joe favorite Scarlett (At home and away‘s Samara Weaving) – Snake Eyes Must Stop Terrorist Baroness Ploy (Money theft‘s Úrsula Corberó) and the infamous Cobra organization.
Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins is now playing in the US and is slated for release on August 18 in the UK.
