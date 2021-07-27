Fashion
19 best silk scarves to master the TikTok fashion trends of 2021
Courtesy
If you’ve spent any time on social media or with your influencer friends, you’ll know that some TikTok fashion trends come and go faster than your Amazon delivery guy can keep up with. The good thing is that with sustainability being one of the hottest fashion trends of the decade (and, hopefully, around for many generations), multi-purpose products are more in fashion than ever, including the latest is a simple silk scarf.
Yes, you’ve probably owned one before: whether you kept the one that was attached to the straps of your purse, wore one as a scarf with polo shirts during your preppy high school phase, or stole the one you your mother used to tie in her hair in the 70’s, a silk scarf is again a fashion staple. TikTok’s fashion elite are now even turning silk scarves into sexy shirts and skirts.
And you don’t even need a sewing machine (or safety pins, for that matter) to turn a silk scarf into a complete outfit. Simply fold it into a triangle and tie it on the back, and voila, you’re ready for TikTok glory. You can even wrap your favorite silk scarf around a strapless bra if you can’t do without the bra. Can’t get the full crop top vibe? Simply wrap a scarf around your favorite mini skirt for a holiday vibe. Bonus points if you do this at the top and bottom for a trendy two-piece look.
The best part about this trend is that almost all of the silk scarves below cost less than $ 50 or even $ 20. So go ahead and grab a few to wear from head to toe, every season of the year.
Advertising – Continue Reading Below
Best overall
Abstract silk scarf
This one does it all. It’s the perfect size to wear as a headband, scarf or crop top, and the abstract print features understated jewel tones that will complement any outfit. For just $ 11, it’s a total theft.
Best economical option
Set of four satin bandana scarves
There is nothing quite like this classic bandana print, and these have a modern silky touch. For only $ 15, you get four scarves in cool and classic colors.
Best fashionable silk scarf
Chain Print Silk Scarf
amazon.com
$ 8.99
All the French couture-inspired print is everywhere right now. In a trendy blush pink color, this one looks great as a crop top or even tied around your wrist like a bracelet.
Best scarf for value
100% Mulberry Silk Scarf
If quality is what you are looking for because you plan to wrap your hair in it overnight or just want something that will look good on your skin, this scarf is for you.
The beautiful floral design is made from 100% mulberry silk. For its softness, it makes a great low-budget gift (no one will ever know you paid it less than $ 20!).
Best floral silk scarf
Floral silk satin scarf
Are you looking for a classic floral look? It’s the kind of print that will never go out of style, and the darker shade makes it a great shawl or hairstyle for your next chic night out.
Ideal for nature lovers
Silk tree scarf
amazon.com
$ 8.95
Whether you love the outdoors or just die for the unique abstract print and fun colors of this scarf, you will appreciate that it is a little bigger than the rest. If wearing a scarf as a crop top makes you a little nervous, this one will provide more coverage.
Best Bird Print Scarf
100% mulberry silk scarf with bird print
A parrot print scarf is an amazing gift for the bird lover in your life. You certainly know someone who is bold enough to pull off these bright, fun colors (and that person could very well be you).
Best tie-dye print scarf
Tie-dye printed silk scarf
It’s possible that tie-dyeing is even more trendy now than it was when you were in college. A little more minimalist on trend, this one has major “I’m on a yacht” vibes.
Tie it around your waist in a bikini, fashion it into a crop top, or wrap your hair in it to protect your rash from the sun.
Best scarf
Two piece silk scarf
amazon.com
$ 9.99
If you are really looking for something to protect your hair all night or day, these super soft scarves are what you need.
Reviewers love that they are large enough to protect your hair no matter what your style is.
Best solid color scarf
Plain silk satin scarf
amazon.com
$ 6.99
You can never go wrong with a solid color scarf that will go well with anything in your wardrobe. Available in 14 different shades, this one is a solid backing (literally) to have on hand in multiple colors. It’s versatile, which also makes it a great travel piece.
Best Essential Scarf
Square Printed Silk Scarf
nordstrom.com
$ 49.00
Usually you will have to carve a large chunk of the change to get 100% high quality silk. This scarf costs just $ 50, and the consistently stylish print is sure to become a watch in your wardrobe for years to come without any wear or tear.
Ideal for a preppy style
Status silk scarf
bloomingdales.com
$ 65.00
Between the sleek chain print and the chic gray of this scarf, you have a total preppy vibe with a fun touch of leopard print. This one will look great tied around the neck with a simple white tank top and jeans.
Best low maintenance option
Halter top with handkerchief
It might be cheating, but not everyone has the patience to figure out how to tie a scarf into a top. If you still want to try the handkerchief top trend, take this sexy halter neck style for a spin.
Best cow print scarf
Extra Large Cow Print Bandana
urbanoutfitters.com
$ 18.00
I don’t know how it happened, but the fashion world has managed to make cow print items trendy (dare I say – sexy, even?).
This one is actually supposed to be a top so it’s a perfect fit if you’d rather not show a tummy.
Best scarf of the 70s
Extra large daisy bandana
urbanoutfitters.com
$ 18.00
Imagine how many fun photoshoots you could have with this wrapped around your head or worn as a headband. Pair it with a white cropped top and super wide leg jeans for a total ’70s vibe.
Best Mandala Print Scarf
Mandala-print floral bandana
A classic mandala print never goes out of style, and this print features a fun border that looks just like it used to be. do be a top. People will be totally surprised (and impressed) when you tell them it’s just a scarf.
Best luxury scarf
Mixed Floral Square Scarf
bloomingdales.com
$ 75.00
“Treat yourself” is what this scarf would say if it could talk. Yes, it’s a bit pricey, but the two-tone print means you can fold it up to become a pink or black floral top depending on your mood, and at 38 inches long and wide it’s big enough to use. as a skirt or belt too.
Best cashmere scarf
Paisley Silk Square Scarf
bloomingdales.com
$ 88.00
Throw a paisley print on anything, and it immediately increases its chic value. Ideally, this goes best with an overpriced pastry along the Seine, but it will look just as stylish in your hair at happy hour.
Best scarf to give away
Square silk scarf with color block logo
shopbop.com
$ 110.60
Whether you’re in the market to treat yourself to something special (you deserve it!) Or looking for something to please someone you love, this Tory Burch colorblock scarf is ultra luxurious and iconic.
This is the kind of fashion item that they will only take with them on special occasions, and they will think of you every time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io
Advertising – Continue Reading Below
Sources
2/ https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g37050699/best-silk-scarves/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]