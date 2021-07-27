19 best silk scarves to master the TikTok fashion trends of 2021

If you’ve spent any time on social media or with your influencer friends, you’ll know that some TikTok fashion trends come and go faster than your Amazon delivery guy can keep up with. The good thing is that with sustainability being one of the hottest fashion trends of the decade (and, hopefully, around for many generations), multi-purpose products are more in fashion than ever, including the latest is a simple silk scarf.

Yes, you’ve probably owned one before: whether you kept the one that was attached to the straps of your purse, wore one as a scarf with polo shirts during your preppy high school phase, or stole the one you your mother used to tie in her hair in the 70’s, a silk scarf is again a fashion staple. TikTok’s fashion elite are now even turning silk scarves into sexy shirts and skirts.

And you don’t even need a sewing machine (or safety pins, for that matter) to turn a silk scarf into a complete outfit. Simply fold it into a triangle and tie it on the back, and voila, you’re ready for TikTok glory. You can even wrap your favorite silk scarf around a strapless bra if you can’t do without the bra. Can’t get the full crop top vibe? Simply wrap a scarf around your favorite mini skirt for a holiday vibe. Bonus points if you do this at the top and bottom for a trendy two-piece look.

The best part about this trend is that almost all of the silk scarves below cost less than $ 50 or even $ 20. So go ahead and grab a few to wear from head to toe, every season of the year.