San Antonio Shoemakers Known For Orthopedics Updates Shoes To Attract Younger, Fashion-Conscious Clientele





Ugly shoes have never been so trendy – see Chanel Daddy sandal and how Crocs, the ultimate in hideous footwear, teamed up with celebrities like Justin Bieber and Diplo. So, the executives of San Antonio Shoemakers are renewing their grandmother-approved orthopedic shoe styles to appeal to a younger, more fashion-conscious population.

Company executives insist these new offerings don’t mean SAS, which makes its shoes by hand at factories in the Southwest and Del Rio, is giving up on its 45-year commitment to making shoes. above all comfortable to wear.

“For us, comfort is not a trend; it’s a basic philosophy, ”said Chris Schmitzer, Business Development Manager. “This is what the company was built on. The private, private company has built a loyal, albeit aging, clientele of people with foot health issues who need comfort first, then style. For these customers, and there are millions of them according to SAS executives, the goofy styling and old-fashioned color palettes aren’t a deterrent, and they’re willing to pay $ 100 to $ 300 or more to go beyond fashion and get the foot relief they need. This kind of brand identity is not always seen as positive. San Antonio Symphony violinist Beth Johnson calls SAS offerings birth control shoes. The company takes such criticism without hesitation, so to speak. But in an effort to overtake this narrow demographic at a rare time when comfortable shoes are at the forefront of fashion, the company has released a number of new, more stylish shoes, some built from scratch and made from scratch. ‘others adapted from its best classic and comfortable. -sellers. These include sandals for men and women with more pizzazz in the details, a retro style sneaker for men in new colors and dress shoes for men with a younger and fresher silhouette. On ExpressNews.com: San Antonio-made sext bajos have been the instruments of choice for conjunto musicians for nearly 100 years This is actually the second recent wave of the so-ugly-and-conf-it’s-high shoe trend. In 2002, Crocs first appeared, gaining popularity for a hot minute before being relegated to gardening and cooking. Well, they’re back. In 2011, Isabel Marant launched the Bekett wedge sneaker with ugly heels. A recent New York Times item Said, “Like the Juicy Couture tracksuit, hipster jeans and Uggs, orthopedic-looking wedge sneakers were the kind of design you professed your undying love for or wouldn’t be taken to death for.” She just released an updated version last month. Then, in 2013, Birkenstocks began to appear on catwalks and in celebrity photos. They never really left, in part because the company kept updating the look, releasing new designs, styles, and colors. What brings back the ugly? SAS officials say people working from home during the pandemic have turned to more casual clothes and shoes. And once they get used to wearing really comfortable shoes, it will be difficult for them to go back to stiletto heels and wing tips. And if they don’t, the company will be ready for them, with many new styles in more vibrant colors and up to six different widths, all made with the company’s signature comfort technology. Some of these new shoes were designed from the ground up. The 76, for example, is a still-developing retro sneaker for men reminiscent of the classic 1970s / 80s low-cut silhouette that brands like New Balance have kept alive for decades. Two sports sandals are also entirely new, the Women’s Embark and the Men’s Maverick. With leather and mesh uppers, fabric ties for a better fit, and shock-absorbing soles, the sandals are for those who want to look classier on a hike or other outdoor activity. outdoors. On ExpressNews.com: A peek inside the newly opened Nowhere Books in Alamo Heights The company recently came up with a limited edition collection called Desert Rose for women with zipper, open-toe and closed-toe sandals. sandals and a sports shoe, all in powder pink with snake print leathers. Suzanne Naus recently picked up a pair of brand new casual heeled sandals ($ 164) in Rainbow Red – a thatch red print with blue detailing. But looks weren’t all that drew her to them. “I like that they have a non-slip sole,” said Naus, who lives in Sarasota, Fla. “But they’re stylish enough that they don’t look like the ones you work in a soup kitchen when you wear them. “ The company is also upgrading and renaming some of its classic bestsellers, adding new colors, materials, hardware and other details that, while not being high fashion, will make them more relevant to today’s consumers. Take the Free Time, a women’s walking shoe that, with its large toe and basket weave on the side, has long been a favorite among active retirees. The shoe recently received what Schmitzer calls a refresh with a thicker, more visible sole similar to that of the Vans or Converse. The new style has been dubbed the Free Rein and is available in seven colors, including printed leather that resembles snakeskin. It sells for $ 179 online. The Seight Women’s Wedge Sandal is another style the company has developed from an existing model by adding a foam-covered polyurethane footbed that cradles and cushions the foot. It also has a two-tone polyurethane and rubber wedge sole and toe and ankle straps highlighted by beautiful round buckles. The Seight is one of 15 SAS shoes available on Nordstrom.com, where it sells for $ 178.95. SAS executives hope these looks and other more modern footwear will help pass on the brand’s heritage to a new generation of consumers. Fran DiCarlo, Head of Marketing, said: “We also know that people’s style changes throughout their lives, and we invite all skeptics to try out some of our new styles, because there really is a style out there that fits. everyone. “ [email protected] | Twitter: @RichardMarini

