Best Hill House Nap Dresses to Buy

Yes, you can be fashionable and comfortable at the same time… thanks to the latest trend for summer 2021: the nap dress. So what exactly is a nap dress? The term “nap dress” was registered by luxury bedding brand Hill House Home, founder of Nell Diamond in January 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now Hill House has a online store dedicated to the nap dress, and we’ve included our top Hill House favorites in our nap dress shopping roundup, including the bestseller Caroline Nap Dress for $ 100.

Nap dresses look like nightgowns but are more functional than a silk kimono dress. Nap dresses are a spinoff of popular trends for meadow dresses or shift dresses, and fashion designers have upped the look of nap dresses since last year. With a plethora of different styles, nap dresses come in short, medium, or long maxi lengths and feature many different features, such as overly exaggerated puffed sleeves, cap sleeves, off the shoulders, as well as square necklines at the top. false necks. From pleated nap dresses to map smock dresses, these 12 most popular styles are more than a nightgown – they’re a fashion statement! Perfect for days at the beach, dining al fresco, and dating on the boardwalk, you can wear a nap dress for any summer occasion (yes, that includes midday naps as well). So keep scrolling to find the nap dress that best suits your everyday summer style, from classic solids to trendy embroidery and alluring florals.

Best nap dresses

It’s the Original nap dress™ by Hill House that went viral. This cozy 100% cotton white polka dot print is ideal for summer and is available in sizes XXS – 2XL so you can find your perfect fit (remember nap dresses are flowy, so depending on the space that you want for your dress, keep that in mind with sizing). The long nap dress is also available in a beach shell pattern print, sheer black, and a white / blue botanical floral print.

Here’s another Hill House nap dress that has a unique elastic smocking, ruffled shoulders, and a flattering tiered midi skirt. We love this plaid version of the nap dress because it’s a perfect transitional piece for the fall season – it’s available in six other color shades as well. With an impressive 5/5 stars on average, customers swear by the Ellie Nap Dress. “I feel so beautiful in this dress and it’s easy to wear for any occasion,” a recent customer review said.

Head to Etsy for an affordable floral nap dress under $ 50.00. This handmade nap dress has puffed sleeves and a sexy side slit so you can wear it on a date. Unlike other Victorian nap dresses, this nap dress is more fitted with a drawstring along the neckline. Choose from sizes small, medium or large and try this 4/5 star nap dress before summer is over!

This nap dress would make a great outfit for a baby shower, bridal shower, or birthday party. Madewell’s $ 118.00 Lucie Linen-Blend Smocked Midi Dress is comfortable, airy with eco-friendly fabric, and comes in this refreshing mint green hue. Pair this nap dress with a pair of casual flats for an everyday work look or spice it up with high heel wedge sandals for a special summer occasion.

This BILLABONG nap dress looks like a pretty nightgown, so you can wear it to bed too! With a chic smocked silhouette, cap sleeves and front accent buttons, this charming nap dress comes in a delicate yellow sunflower print or black floral print for $ 59.95 at Nordstrom.

Currently on special sale for $ 99.99, the LOFT striped midi dress with smocking and puffed sleeves is available in two types of different sizes: regular or small. It has a square neck and back (which is my favorite) and an ffitted waist with a flared skirt so that it complements all body types. This nap dress hits the knee, so if you are not into the maxi dress look, you will love this nap dress that elongates your legs.

So you don’t like the look of the super casual nap dress? Check out this chicest nap dress from ASTR at Nordstrom Rack. The tiered poplin maxi dress costs less than $ 50.00, has a square neckline and cute short puff sleeves. If you describe your style as the most glamorous like me, you will fall in love with this particular nap dress because it is not as bohemian as a dress style.

You can dress this nap dress up or down for a variety of occasions and it’s only $ 29.99. Made from 100% breathable cotton, the Short-Sleeve Puff Sleeve Nap Dress from Target features functional interior side pockets. If you go shopping, you can slip your iPhone, car keys or wallet in there. This nap dress is available in this delicate lavender purple (pictured above) or a sleek, solid black.

Another Hill House favorite, this cute short sleeve Athena Nap Dress falls above the knee making it a good casual day dress. You can choose from eight different colors in this nap dress, including a more chic navy plaid print. We love the tie back closure: it’s such a girly touch to a flowy nap dress!

the Maxi Dres with puffed sleevess is such a steal right now for just $ 30.80 at Nasty Gal. This nap dress features a square neckline, loose relaxed silhouette, 3/4 puffed sleeves, gathers at the bust, a cutout in the back and a bow tie closure in the back. Choose your size from sizes 0 to 12 and find your favorite solid: purple, green, white or black.

This nap dress screams at the garden party. It is so stylish because of its embroidered eyelets all over. With an elastic neckline, overlay of white ruffles, a smocked elastic bodice and short puff sleeves with elastic cuffs, this Shopbop Rahi Mariella’s nap dress is a winner when you wake up, you will head straight for any activity looking super stylish.

Here’s a frock coat in the softest organic slub cotton jersey so you can definitely sleep in that nap dress. The smocked bodice and full skirt make this dress an everyday transition dress.

