Fashion
Theory enlists Lucas Ossendrijver, former designer of Lanvin for men – WWD
Lucas Ossendrijver, the affable Dutch fashion designer who has been synonymous with Lanvin menswear for 14 years, has a new partnership with Theory, WWD has learned.
Ossendrijver must design capsule collections for men and women “inspired by the codes of the urban lifestyle of tomorrow” and drawing on its expertise with “the aesthetic of hybrid couture infused with sportswear” and its innovative approach to materials, Theory said.
Its first collections will be unveiled next year.
“I am delighted to collaborate with Theory, an iconic American brand whose mission presents a new creative opportunity at a time of incredible change,” said Ossendrijver.
“This is the start of an exciting new chapter in the evolution of theory. We are just starting a friendship with Lucas, a friendship that I hope will strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional design and value to our customers, ”added Kazumi Yanai, President of Theory and Fast Retailing USA.
Known for having reinvented the male wardrobe at Lanvin through the prism of the codes established by the late Alber Elbaz, Ossendrijver has forged an identity specific to the French house, addicted to a young approach to the tailor mixed with technical and activewear influences.
Before Lanvin, Ossendrijver worked for brands such as Kenzo and Dior Homme, where he worked under Hedi Slimane for three and a half years.
According to Theory, he brings “an expert eye and shares with the company a collective dedication to exceptional quality and design.”
Theory, based in New York, is used to working with European designers, having collaborated over the years with Oliver Theyskens and Francesco Fucci.
