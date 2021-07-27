BAM Woman Magazine Hosts First Fashion Show to Spotlight Small Businesses | Local News





On Saturday, businesses from east Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth and the Atlanta area came together under one roof to celebrate fashion and market their small businesses. BAM Woman Magazine beauty editor LaCrecia Steward highlighted how this event is an outlet for small businesses to receive the recognition they deserve. A lot of small businesses don’t get the recognition I think they should. Were quick to go to the mall, to the department stores, but you’ve got people with the same things and the same quality and sometimes better, but that’s how they feed their families, Steward said. Some of them don’t have the funds for the marketing and advertising that big business does, so they were there to present it. Steward said the fashion night had been in the works for last year, but with the passing of East Texas fashion icon Sandra Jackson, the fashion show got the boost it had. need because it was a dream for her to organize one. The women who took part in the fashion show runway were aspiring models, current models or shop customers and fashion designers who volunteered their time to showcase their clothes. Not only was the event aimed at east Texas, businesses from areas such as Dallas-Forth Worth and Atlanta came to Tyler to participate. The surrounding counties and towns of East Texas came to support BAM Woman Fashion Soiree magazine, it was our first and it won’t be our last. We showcased different companies here in East Texas in the DFW area and someone came from Atlanta Georgia to be on our fashion show, Steward said. I just mean, East Texas don’t sleep on us, we’ll be doing more fashion shows in the future. We’ll be doing another one next year and I just want everyone to be careful and on the lookout, BAM is on the move. This event was not limited to fashion vendors only, but to any small business that needed exposure. A unique company that was part of the event was the premium REIGN sanitary napkins and liners. Glinda Howard, REIGN Premium Sanitary Pad & Liners Awareness Ambassador spoke about the importance of her participation in this event. We are excited to share this product and educate and educate men and women about the dangers of sanitary napkins and tampons. It’s a necessity, a woman or a young girl is going to wear some kind of protection, she is going to wear it one day or another. During the event, two awards were presented. The East Texas Style Icon Award to Bojack Allen and the East Texas Confidence Award to Diana Lopez. Steward said she appreciates East Texas’ support and will stay tuned for their August issue of BAM Woman Magazine and one published later this year. Recent stories you may have missed

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tylerpaper.com/news/local/bam-woman-magazine-hosts-first-fashion-show-to-spotlight-small-businesses/article_2c569c60-ee7c-11eb-805c-779463efccc4.html

