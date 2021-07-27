St. Johns Co. School Board to Investigate Potential Dress Code Changes





More than a month after the school board’s initial vote on dress code changes, members will be reviewing other dress code proposals.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida The dress code is another step towards change for schools in St. Johns County. The school board is Encounter for a workshop Tuesday at 4 p.m. A review of the dress code survey results and proposed changes are on the agenda. Because this is a workshop, the board cannot act, but there is a meeting right after the workshop. However, dress code is not on the agenda for this meeting. It will most likely be on the agenda for a vote at the next school board meeting on August 10, about a week before the start of the school year. the the presentation is public online and shows proposed wording that would apply to all students. The current code has separate sections for girls and boys. All students, however, should wear shorts or skirts that have at least a 5-inch crotch or hitting mid-thigh as well as covering their body from armpit to mid-thigh. Previously, parents and students concerned about the dress code had called for the measurement requirement to be removed altogether. The proposed wording also requires straps on all tops. Here is a slide that shows some of the proposed requirements for “all students”. Currently, the dress code in St. Johns County has sections based on gender. This proposal would eliminate that. @ FCN2go pic.twitter.com/N8uxDUyGx0 – Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) July 27, 2021 Another slide on the presentation focuses on the application and intent of the dress code. A bullet indicates that “the emphasis is on law enforcement on a positive orientation without discomfort for the pupil and not disrupting the educational process”. The wording of the proposed dress code follows controversy at Bartram Trail High School, where more than 80 photos in the student yearbook have been altered to cover the cleavage and shoulders, despite these students saying they ‘they were in compliance with the dress code on the day the photos were taken. Public records show that female students across the district have been disproportionately targeted for dress code violations. Many students and parents denounced the sexualization of female students because of the dress code and its unfair application. Senior Director of School Services Paul Abbatinozzi will present the recommended revisions and survey results on Tuesday afternoon. You can consult the presentation here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

