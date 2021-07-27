In The Style Reports Strong Full Year Sales and Return to Profits





British womenswear retailer In The Style reported year-over-year growth as it regained profits in the 12 months leading up to March 31. The Manchester-based fashion e-trader, which debuted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market earlier this year, reported a 132% increase in turnover to £ 44.7million, as it continued to benefit from consumers’ shift to online shopping. Breaking this down by channel, direct-to-consumer revenue rose 108% to 36.4million pounds, while wholesale revenue rose 353% to 8.3million pounds. Sales through the company-owned In The Style app increased significantly, accounting for 55% of total e-commerce sales during the period, up from 19% a year ago. In The Style returns to profitability Adjusted EBITDA increased to 3.8 million pounds, which is above expectations and compared to a loss of 1.1 million pounds a year earlier. The company reported pre-tax profit of 125,000 pounds, down from a loss of 2.1 million pounds a year ago, while its adjusted profit before tax was 2.5 million pounds, down from a loss of 2 , 2 million pounds the previous year. Other highlights for the retailer during the year included 30% increase in website visits, 16% increase in order frequency, 19% increase in new acquisition customers and a 62 basis point improvement in the conversion rate. Founded in 2013, In The Style has grown rapidly in recent years and in March launched its IPO, which raised £ 11million in gross proceeds. Company CEO and Founder Adam Frisby described FY21 as a year of transformation and praised the company’s exceptional growth and strategic advancements. At the heart of our success is our differentiated influencer collaboration model which creates a strong customer connection, generates highly effective customer acquisition marketing metrics and gives us exposure to a wide range of customers, he said. stated in a press release. Looking ahead, Frisby said the company has maintained very positive business momentum, with first quarter sales 44% higher than a year earlier, despite strong foreclosure comparisons during FY21.

