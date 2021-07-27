Trend: Could food waste be the future of fashion?

A recent study analyzes agricultural waste streams in Asia and maps out a roadmap for establishing large-scale alternative textile value streams; while Lenzing puts this into practice with a lyocell fiber made from orange pulp and wood fibers.

Textiles made from agricultural waste, a growing sustainable fashion solution



A farmer collects rice straw | Image credit: DoDo Phanthamaly / Pexels

While the circular clothing market is expected to reach $ 77 billion

over the next five years and new circular textile innovations seem to emerge every week, a recent study shows that there are enough usable agricultural residue streams from South and South East Asia alone for the large-scale production of textiles made from recycled natural fibers.

Spinning the threads of the future

a joint report from Institute for Sustainable Communities, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and Wageningen University and research

(WUR), commissioned by the Common foundation analyzed large quantities of agricultural residues in eight countries: Bangladesh, Cambodia,

India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and

Vietnam. The research focused on South and Southeast Asia, as these regions are known for both crop waste and textile production.

As the report points out, current textile production processes have disastrous effects on the environment. Over 60 percent of the fibers used in clothing are petroleum-based and strain natural resources due to uncontrolled and unsustainable production. Likewise, natural fibers such as conventional cotton, the second most widely used textile fiber, depend on intensive use of agrochemicals and water.

Researchers examined more than 40 crops to find the most suitable for producing fashion fibers; and the authors present concrete recommendations for the establishment of alternative textile value chains based on the highest potential agricultural residues, including straw of rice, wheat and other grains; banana stems, sugarcane waste and pineapple leaves. Currently, these waste streams are often eliminated by mass burning, which causes severe air pollution. The study proposes a roadmap for collaboration and innovation for the fashion and food industries to enable these alternative raw materials to help the fashion industry to build sustainable value chains. long-term.

To reduce its growing dependence on fossil fuels, the fashion industry must prioritize and accelerate its transition to a circular and regenerative system, according to Anita chester, Materials Manager at the Laudes Foundation. There is an incredible opportunity to create value from waste. We hope this will help fashion, together with food, accelerate alternatives to tip the scales in favor of the planet and its people.

In addition to the main climate benefits of reducing waste and pollution, recycling textile fiber residues would have significant economic and societal benefits, including improving the livelihoods of farmers.

Achieving climate resilience requires innovative social and environmental solutions, as well as enabling government policies, according to A. Nambi Appadurai, Director of Climate Resilience Practice at WRI India. Converting agricultural residues into raw materials for the textile industry is a step in the right direction. But moving forward, we also need to build on lessons learned from our past experiences and ensure that solutions empower farmers and support their livelihoods, simultaneously.

As more and more circular textile innovations using fibers made from agricultural residues are emerging, we have seen fabrics and accessories from companies such as

Crop-a-Porter,

Agraloop

and Able to do, to name a few and expect to see many more to come.

Lenzing, Orange Fiber release Limited edition Tencel made from orange pulp, wood sources



Image credit: Luca Distefano / Orange Fiber

Talking about that, Lenzing Group one of the world’s leading producers of wood-based specialty fibers recently partnered with an Italian textile innovator Orange fiber, who patented the process of producing pulp from citrus by-products, to produce the very first Tencel-brand lyocell fiber made from orange and wood pulp. The resultant Tencel Limited Edition illustrates the shared vision of the two companies to improve sustainability in the textile and fashion industry and inspire the industry to push the boundaries of innovation.

The introduction of Tencel Limited Edition takes advantage of our lead in highly sustainable production processes and we are proud to collaborate on this special edition fiber series with Orange Fiber, said Gert Couronne, vice president of global research and development of the Lenzing group. By recycling waste such as orange peel in our products, we are taking proactive steps towards a more sustainable future and minimizing the environmental impact of waste.

Lenzing is a leader in the sustainable fiber industry; and we are proud to partner with them to create this new material that will become a valuable resource for the textile and fashion industry. This pioneering production model can help revolutionize the fashion industry and empower brands that seek eco-responsible textile value chains, said the CEO of Orange Fiber. Enrica Arena. As consumers become increasingly environmentally conscious, it is imperative that the industry evolves in tandem and innovates with sustainable materials to remain efficient, competitive and save our planet for future generations. This virtuous synergy represents a fundamental step in our journey towards the production of sustainable fabrics from renewable sources, industrially validates our patent and allows us to increase our production capacity thus meeting the needs of fashion brands.

TENCEL Limited Edition in partnership with Orange Fiber will be presented in a new collection of fabrics that Orange Fiber will present on the market in October 2021.