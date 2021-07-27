JOOP! Spring summer 2022 collection: JOOP! summer stories

Each summer tells a new story of sun, sea and sand. The new JOOP! The Spring / Summer 2022 collection is there with you, wherever you go. Summer looks are suitable for all occasions: from the office (at home) to after work or out of the office, to important personal moments and major events. We meet outdoors, in a cafe, bar, on the beach or at outdoor weddings, always stylish and a bit sexy.

The brand’s positive attitude and laid back spirit create an optimistic atmosphere. As a creative design element, the JOOP! the logo can be found throughout the collection at times subtle, at times striking, making clear fashion statements for summer.

With the hashtag #joopsummerstories, JOOP! Not only showcases the brand’s stylish variety, but also invites friends of the brand to record their own personal summer story in words and pictures. For an unforgettable summer with JOOP! by your side. The new JOOP! The spring / summer 2022 collection exudes optimism. The warmer months approach with a new sense of freedom, spontaneity and openness. The brand’s positive spirit and relaxed attitude are both pioneers and precursors.

JOOP! presents menswear that opens up new perspectives and makes a creative statement. In a relaxed, simple and yet sophisticated way, the new JOOP! looks express a positive and forward-looking approach to life. We live here and now, but keep a close eye on the future.

Thanks to the intelligent twist of the JOOP! logo, the emphasis is on attitude and belonging, without appearing superficial. The collection reveals its pedigree in its attention to detail and in the high quality, increasingly durable, craftsmanship.

By mixing ready-to-wear and sportswear, sewing and tracksuit, the JOOP! range is both pioneer and avant-garde. Sporty style is interpreted with elegance and permeates all product groups in the collection.

The JOOP feature! the design offers a sense of direction, but also flexibility and freedom through mix-and-match elements. New standards are set in terms of elaborate details and craftsmanship. Soft fabrics and relaxed material combinations increase comfort.

JOOP! is also undergoing a fundamental change in terms of sustainability, with sustainably produced BCI cotton used for our cotton items from Spring / Summer 2022. For the filling of our outerwear range, down animal is replaced by recycled high technology and temperature regulator. down. We also place greater emphasis on animal welfare by using only merino wool without mulesing. Using its own specially developed hang tags, JOOP! informs consumers and raises awareness of the topic of sustainability.

Colors

JOOP! opens the first delivery date with a summer campaign: light beige and off-white, rich olive and soft brown are used as soothing base colors, interrupted by exciting flashes of an intense lemon yellow. Shades of blue from soft blue to navy blue determine the summer palette in the next delivery period. Combined with the masculine fuchsia of this season’s warmest shade, the result is a positive and energizing feel.

The third delivery date gets fresh and clean for the warmer months of the year: classic black, white and gray combine for a vibrant, modern effect when paired with a bright, almost neon orange.

Ready to wear

In its collection of costumes, JOOP! go for casual and stylish mix-and-match looks. Functional elements, comfortable jersey styles, and high-tech charm stylishly bridge the gap between office and work from home. The strong points are the sporty styles, the combinations of jogging pants and club blazers, the cotton suits and the wool / elastane / jersey combinations.

A small but perfect modular range meets all requirements in terms of modern tailoring: a perfect fit in a slim and extra slim fit, comfort, performance and exceptional attention to detail are undeniably JOOP!

In the range of sports jackets, versatility and comfort and the main areas of interest. Casual, easy-going, unlined, ultra light and therefore easy to wear, the sports jacket can be worn for any occasion. Highlights include two-in-one models with removable hoods or padded inlays, as well as a nylon padded sports jacket with a removable jersey hood. Jersey, wool blends, cotton blends with elastane and frizzy fabrics combine functionality and comfort. Shirt jackets and vests are the hottest trends for split costume styles.

In the pants collection, sporty jogging pants, easy chinos and cargo pants in comfortable materials and with an elasticated waistband are the hottest trends. Shorter legs and waist darts are in great demand. Different types of sports jackets can be combined in the fashionable split suit style. The new lightweight and flexible nylon fabrics become summer all-rounders in combination with the easy-going sports jacket and are ideal for your travel wardrobe.

Leather coats / jackets

As for coats, trench coats with functional details are experiencing a modern revival. The highlight is an oversized single-breasted trench coat that combines a summer light feel with a cozy feel. High-tech parkas with JOOP! logo, relaxed details and modern interior play on freshness. The ultra-light stretch nylon and the removable hood underline its high-tech qualities.

The new collection of jackets is modern, trendy and diverse. A mix of materials including a range of textures and surfaces gives a relaxed boost. Biker jackets feature lightweight quilting and padding, varsity jackets are high-tech woven mesh or hybrid material blend, and there are ultra-light quilted aviator jackets. In addition, they are joined by a long summer jacket with a stand-up collar.

In terms of level of detail and high-quality interiors, leather jackets come close to the same caliber as outerwear. In addition to classic biker jackets, modern shirt jackets and high-end asymmetric biker jackets with denim elements all reach the cool factor.

Shirts

Casual, fashionable and dynamic shirts are increasingly replacing the classic business shirt and impressing the wearer with their performance and comfort. Trendy eye-catchers include the overshirt with the stunning JOOP! the print and the shirt jacket with buttons or zip. Soft cotton, stretch cotton and high performance fibers are presented in block colors, patterns and with progressive (maxi) flowers and logos.

Jersey / knitwear

Branding comes to the fore in the Knitwear range, with logo jacquards communicating a relaxed brand affinity. A fashion staple is the inlaid side stripe tracksuit, featuring a zip top paired with mesh shorts with logo lettering. A wide range of polo collars and t-shirts means you’re ready for summer. Linen blends and lightweight loop styles provide exceptional comfort. A striking summer-themed print with a leaf motif is found throughout the collection and in particular in the Jacquard Knitwear collection.

Jersey is the key product group that communicates fashion, style and freshness and is therefore the main driver of the summer season. This includes the sometimes subtle and sometimes daring play on the logo and branding that reflects our identity. Sometimes it appears as a logo stripe that runs through different types of products, or printed or embroidered on sweatshirts or hoodies, or as an all-over cornflower print in a mix of trendy materials and in contrast to the jersey fabrics.

The collection of modern classics includes striped linen shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts with new striped cuffs for relaxed elegance. JOOP! Premium t-shirts that live up to their name in the finest Peruvian pima cotton. Soft scuba fabrics, cozy interlock and mercerized cotton over-dyes reveal the colors of the season.