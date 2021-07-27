A series of intimate portraits to uplift the Asian community

Rising label Commission, photographer Katsu Naito and stylist Jason Rider join forces to create a special collection charity photo book featuring an all-Asian cast, street men





When I first found out Commission, I immediately thought of the Asia of the 90s, the frenetic energy of large cosmopolitan cities tempered by the chic and crisp work clothes worn by city dwellers, which could be taken from a Wong Kar- wai or a Japanese pop music video. . You see, it was always the intention at the birth of the brand to bring Asian beauty and culture to the forefront of the [fashion] industry and shine a light on it through the most authentic and personal lens possible, say founders and designers Dylan Cao, Huy Luong and Jin Kay. The three friends, from the respective cultural heritage of Vietnam and South Korea, created a roadmap for their creations by first drawing inspiration from the multifaceted lives of their mothers. (Judging by the photos, these women were bosses who ran their workplaces and households). From there, Commission grew considerably in just a few short years, netting a semi-finalist spot for the LVMH Prize with a collection of neat and stylish women’s clothing highlighted by sumptuous leather jackets, a sensibility of Southeast Asia to mix and match textured and structured prints. shirts, skirts and pants with a strong masculine connotation.

As a natural extension of its brand, Commission recently launched its highly anticipated men’s clothing line. In collaboration, they collaborated with the New York photographer Katsu Naito and stylist Jason Rider to create a special collection charity photo book featuring a cast of all-Asian street men. All proceeds from book sales will help support APEX for Youth and AALDEF (The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund). By supporting AALDEF and Apex for Youth, we can hopefully help to better equip future generations of Asian Americans and immigrants with better resources to navigate through all of the potential challenges of living in America. . We wanted to participate in the training of these potential talents and creatives, says Commission. This project could not have come at a more crucial time, given the dramatic increase in hate crimes against Asians in the United States and other parts of the Western world. And as immigrants themselves, Cao, Luong, and Kay understand the trials and tribulations of being seen as outsiders, coupled with misconceptions and stereotypes attached uniquely to race. We believe that a project like this is only a small but necessary effort towards that big effort of challenging these deep and charged constructs not only of Asian men, but of Asians in general in America. So not only showcasing Asian male faces, but working and collaborating with a team full of Asian creatives was also important to us, they say.

Photography by Katsu Naito, Styling by Jason rider