Best Men’s Running Gear 2021: Clothing, Fitness Trackers & More

Over the course of activity, running has many benefits: it is not only known to reduce the risk of disease, including cardiovascular disease, but it is also beneficial for mental health and well-being.

As a result, running is booming in the UK. Research from Sport England has shown that the number of people who jogged outdoors in the last year has increased by 731,000 and the NHS Couch to 5K app has seen an increase in downloads as people check out. were turning to new forms of exercise during the lockdown.

What else, research says around 7 million people have turned to it during the pandemic for mental health improvements to the point that it has proven to be more popular than meditation or yoga.

One of the best things about running is that you don’t need an expensive gym membership, but there are plenty of tools and accessories that can help you on your trip and make your trip. a little more fun outdoor getaways.

So whether you are just starting out or embarking on your 100th marathon, you will only find the crème de la crème of running clothing here. From the best men’s running trainers to fitness trackers, here’s everything you need to set a new personal best.

Read more:

The best running gear for 2021 is:

Best trail running shoes On Running cloudventure waterproof: 150, On-running.com

On Running cloudventure waterproof: 150, On-running.com Best running shoes Saucony Men’s Endorphin Speed: 154.99, Sportshoes.com

Saucony Men’s Endorphin Speed: 154.99, Sportshoes.com Best running shorts Columbia titan ultra II: 32.71, Hardloop.fr

Columbia titan ultra II: 32.71, Hardloop.fr Best winter running jacket Berghaus hyper 100 jacket for men: 250, Berghaus.com

Berghaus hyper 100 jacket for men: 250, Berghaus.com The best running tights Montane trail running tights series: 60, Montane.com

Montane trail running tights series: 60, Montane.com Best Running Sunglasses Classic Polarized SunGod 8KB: 55, Sungod.co

Classic Polarized SunGod 8KB: 55, Sungod.co Best running belts Classic FlipBelt: 28, Runnersneed.com

Classic FlipBelt: 28, Runnersneed.com The best running armbands Proviz y-fumble reflective arm pocket, 14.99, Provizsports.com

Proviz y-fumble reflective arm pocket, 14.99, Provizsports.com Best racing headphones Earfun air pro: 69.99, Amazon.com

Earfun air pro: 69.99, Amazon.com The best racing watches Garmin Precursor 945: 499.99, Amazon.com

Garmin Precursor 945: 499.99, Amazon.com Best heart rate monitor Kalenji dual ANT + / Bluetooth smart runners heart rate belt: 29.99, Decathlon.fr

Kalenji dual ANT + / Bluetooth smart runners heart rate belt: 29.99, Decathlon.fr Best racing app Strava: free, Apple.com/ Play.google.com

The best running shoes for men

Whether you are new to Couch to 5K or are an experienced marathon runner, having the perfect pair of sneakers is essential.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (While running)

Better: Trail running shoes

If you are new to off-road racing, you need a pair of shoes designed for different terrains. In our review of the best trail running shoes, these sneakers ranked top in tests, with our editor noting that regardless of your level of experience, this is a trusted shoe that will help you get out of the box. the beaten track without sacrificing speed.

Lightweight, comfortable and very well designed by the manufacturer, this is a shoe that will appeal to a wide selection of trail runners, they said.

Buy now

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Saucony)

Better: Running shoes

If the tarmac is your favorite terrain, these Saucony shoes took # 1 in our guide to the best running shoes for men.

Runners of all experience levels are looking for a compromise between comfort and performance, our editor said, and these sneakers ticked both boxes providing control and cushioning when running. [and] responds well when its pure speed is sought. A great all-rounder.

Buy now

The best running clothes for men

Once you’ve found the perfect pair of shoes for your court, making sure you have the best running clothes should be your next priority. From leggings to shorts, now is the time to refresh your sports wardrobe.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Colombia)

Better: Running shorts

For training in warmer climates, running shorts are a must have and they ranked at the top of our review of the best. Providing comfort on long and short runs, they gave our writer a much sought after second skin effect thanks to good design and quality materials that eliminate friction and keep all your personal items safe.

Buy now

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Mountain)

Better: Running tights

When it comes to winter running, leggings are the way to go. This pair shone in our review of the best running tights for men. With a sturdy design and excellent weather and heat resistance, our writer has been praised for feeling reassuring, strong and durable.

Benefiting from an odor-resistant treatment, calf zippers and a nifty silicone grip at the ankle hem keep the leggings securely in place over your trainers.

Buy now

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Berghaus)

Better: Winter running jacket

It’s not just leggings you’ll want for your colder runs, a jacket is also essential for staying warm. This particular issue of Berghaus turned out to be the best when testing our review of men’s winter running jackets, our editor praising it for striking the right balance between weight, waterproofness and breathability and being everything. simply unbeatable.

Buy now

The best running accessories

Whether it’s a pair of headphones to let you jog or a running app to track your distances, when it comes to reaching your personal best, have the good accessories on hand can make your job easier.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Sun god)

Better: Racing sunglasses

Sprint in the summer with these sunglasses, which took # 1 in our guide to the best racing sunglasses thanks to their ability to easily handle all weather conditions, from snow glare to gray morning runs.

As with other SunGod glasses, the frame is light and flexible, and although our editor dropped them on a hard surface at head height, they could not detect any damage, including to the lens, which has three layers of protection against scratches. And even if the worst happens, they have a lifetime warranty.

Buy now

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (FitBelt)

Better: Running belt

If you’re looking for a way to carry all of your pieces, this trusted kit can help. It’s just a stretchy piece of fabric with no clips or zippers. A simple concept but so effective, our editor said in the Best Running Belts review.

It doesn’t budge an inch while you run and its soft, lightweight, moisture-wicking material doesn’t get irritated either, they said, and while it’s not waterproof, it has tend to sit under your running top so nothing gets too wet in a shower and the fabric also offers some protection.

Buy now

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Supply)

Better: Running armband

If you’d rather forgo carrying your phone around your waist, another great option is this arm pocket, which won our review in our guide to the best running armbands. It was by far the best in comfort tests thanks to its construction from a soft, stretchy material, they said.

It adapts to you, which means it can’t slide down your arms no matter how hard you pump them.

Buy now

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Amusing)

Better: Racing helmet

A leisurely run without music or podcasting isn’t for everyone, so investing in a high-quality pair of headphones is always a good idea. And the first thing you’ll notice when you press play on these headphones is the crisp, crisp highs, big bass, and the kind of noise-canceling tech you typically get with headphones double the price, our statement said. writer in his review of the best functioning. listeners.

They come with three sizes of silicone ear tips which make it easy to get a nice waterproof inner ear seal and the buds are sweat and water resistant. In addition, they are rich in features and offer excellent value for money.

Buy now

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Garmin)

Better: Racing watch

For a tech-packed timepiece that will help you track and hit your fitness goals, look no further than the Garmin forerunner 945, which The independentTech editor Andrew Griffin noted that it is as close to the ultimate racing watch as it currently exists in his review of the best racing watches.

For your money, you will get: your music synchronized with your watch; an almost confusing amount of metrics on both your training performance and overall health; complete maps to plot your long runs and adventures; battery life that will outlast you; and the best security tracking features, he said.

Buy now

Kalenji dual ANT + / Bluetooth smart runners heart rate belt: 29.99, Decathlon.fr

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Decathlon)

Better: Heart rate monitor

To really help you improve your fitness, a heart rate monitor can take your training to the next level. If you’re not sure which one to choose, check out our review of the best, in which this chest strap was a favorite. Unlike others, it doesn’t connect to its own app, so you’ll have to link it to a device like a watch or a running app, but for just $ 29.99 that’s a no-brainer.

Buy now

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Diet)

Better: Running the application

Whether you’re looking for a little extra motivation, want to keep track of your runs, or want to take your training to a whole new level, Strava took the # 1 spot in our review of the best running apps.

The app is probably best known for its editor-rated segments, which are small or sometimes very long stretches of road or path, defined and named by users. This means that every time you run you can measure your last effort on specific sections, helping you keep track of your training and fitness.

Strava also lets you analyze a wide range of data, including heart rate, power, and cadence, with #statmaps color overlays of your GPS route helping you understand how your altitude or pace may have changed over time. during a race. Plus, you can use the app to find new routes, explore popular spots for runners in your area, and set monthly or weekly mileage goals.

Download for iOS now

Download for Android now

Promotional codes

For the latest discounts on running clothing and other sports equipment deals, try the links below:

Looking to go jogging? Read our beginner’s guide to running

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to distort our coverage. Reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.