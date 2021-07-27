Is it ethical for me to buy a garment from Amazon Making the Cut?

Make the cut, Amazon’s premier reality TV show, pits 10 entrepreneurial fashion designers from around the world against a million dollar prize and mentorship from Amazon to help them become the next global brand. Many designers have already tasted success in their careers. The design level is therefore raised beyond that of the fashion reality show that united Make the cut presenters, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway. In Make the cut there is no challenge in making clothes from car parts or licorice or venetian blinds; these are real clothes, not projects.

Each week, one of the winning looks is sold on the Amazon site. Their Watch it formula. Carry. echoes the now-familiar fast-fashion model, See Now, Buy Now, appealing to the impatience of the modern shopper who wants instant gratification. It could also channel a more fashion-hungry consumer who has so far remained elusive to Amazon to the online retailer. But, as I discovered for myself, after catching the first episode of Series 2 which is currently streaming, it also creates a conundrum for such a consumer.

My main reason I was listening was candidate Gary Graham. I have followed Graham’s career for years and coveted his clothes which are produced in small series and painstakingly finished in his Catskills studio, far from the fashion bubble he once occupied as a former Vogue finalist. / CFDA Fashion Fund. The first iteration of its namesake label folded in 2018. It moved its operations north and began a more intimate reinvention, GaryGraham422. Her handcrafted aesthetic using antique flowers, upcycled bedspreads, and handcrafted embroidery suits the spartan paneling, distressed door frames, and rural exterior setting featured in her Instagram posts. His social media stories kindly supported me during the dark days of the pandemic. I would stop scrolling to dwell on a colorful chevron woven on the loom at a factory in the upstate. I could imagine how special the Victorian blouse with puffed shoulders in pieced microflorals would look, even with jeans. His clothes when worn would be topics of conversation and would provoke curiosity. Her brand identity was clear: she spoke of nostalgia and an appreciation for history, a belief in slow fashion, the importance of natural materials and a thoughtful point of view. He directly opposed the online retail giant accused of abusive working conditions and single-handedly destroying mom and pop businesses nationwide.

Make the First Cup Winning Look of Season 2 by Gary Graham on Amazon.com

Make the cut is an hour-long commercial for Amazon peppered with the interpersonal intrigue we’ve come to expect from reality TV. While the alliance of Gary Graham and Jeff Bezos was confusing to me, a collaboration between David and Goliath, the unanimous decision of the judges to declare the Grahams look, inspired by army blankets and a floral patterned rug from from one of his favorite weavers, the winner wasn’t at all confusing. I couldn’t have agreed more. I felt that thrill that reality TV viewers feel when they supported the winner. I listened to guest judge, Moschinos Jeremy Scott, extol the virtues of dynamic, new, modern, interesting, unique Grahams design! But I didn’t need to hear his approval. The garment was a handkerchief-hemmed shirtdress, its bodice sporting a navy and white floral design overdyed in military olive, and featuring one of Graham’s signature sleeves. I checked the price they were asking on Amazon. Just under $ 80. Similar dresses on the Grahams website cost 10 times that figure. And yet, as I moved the cursor to the Add to Cart button, I couldn’t click Buy Now.

Like most of us aspiring to be ethical consumers, I avoid Amazon whenever possible. Sometimes that is difficult, especially when the prices seem to be second to none and the next day delivery is so convenient. How could I envision wearing a head-to-toe look that was basically the result of viewing an hour-long advertisement for Amazon? On a whim, I reached out to the creator via direct message with the following question: Who is pocketing the $ 80, you or Jeff Bezos? Shortly after, Graham replied: The creators get a percentage of the sales! This is a great positive thing. Then he thanked me for my interest in his dress.

It’s terribly difficult to establish a brand today and I’ve seen many of my favorite little designers go bankrupt over the years. The reality is that a multitude of celebrities pictured in your designs, or standing next to Anna Wintour at events, mean nothing when you can’t afford next season’s samples because the stores haven’t paid you for deliveries for the past two seasons. Fashion professionals are paying particular attention to the damage Amazon has inflicted on their industry. Each of the ten designers must have weighed the pros and cons before deciding on the approach if you can’t beat them by appearing on the show.

I called Graham clothes a conversation starter. Her winning look, named the Amanda dress, not only initiated a dialogue between the designer and myself, but also got me to write about my conflicting feelings about buying it on Amazon, thus amplifying the conversation. Graham’s clothes always tell a story, and Amandas, as he explained in Make the cut judges, was based on redemption and inspired by the gravestone of a deceased woman in the 1800s. Redemption is also what he professionally hopes for from appearing on this season Make the cut. I clicked Buy Now.

Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.