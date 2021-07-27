Pizza Hut Tastewear will turn you into a food fashion taste maker





Whether you’ve been to The Edge earlier this summer or just can’t resist a slice, the new Pizza Hut Tastewear is the hottest food fad that’s going to become the must-have look of the summer. Whether your loved one needs an update or your wardrobe is up to date, this limited edition food fashion offering will give you the tastiest look at the table. Don’t spill on this new tracksuit. Food brands have developed into fashion and art. The reality is that food and culture are closely linked. These iconic brands are more than just a craving for flavor. It’s part of people’s self-expression. Just as people prefer one pizza topping over another or can’t do without a thin crust versus that deep dish, food is all about self-expression. Taking that love of food off the plate and in the cupboard is just another way to express that affinity for a favorite food. According to Lindsay Morgan, Marketing Director at Pizza Hut, “We are delighted to give our biggest fans a chance to show their love of pizza through fun and trendy streetwear inspired pieces that are still classically Pizza Hut. From the jeweled pepperoni chain to classic red mugs, our team has carefully crafted the details to give fans across the country a new way to show their love of Pizza Hut. What food fad is part of Pizza Hut Tastewear? Available on PizzaHutShop.com, the offer includes both home and home fashion. The tracksuit will certainly be one of the best sellers. Classic red and white colors are bold and crisp. While the price tag is a bit steep ($ 99.99), the look will be spinning people’s heads. Other items include pizza slides and pizza chain. While you can combine all three looks for the ultimate Pizza Hut statement, they can also be mixed and matched. Just be careful not to let that pizza chain hang over your slice. Finally, everyone will want this Tiffany Lamp T-shirt. One of the most iconic images of classic Pizza Hut restaurants, this classic tee makes your pizza fan shine in a pretty dazzling way. In addition to these looks, Pizza Hut offers decor to bring a taste of Hut into your home. Now everyone can enjoy their favorite drink in these classic red mugs. In a way, the drink is just more refreshing when drunk from that red mug. All of these items are available in the Pizza Hut Tastewear online store. Availability is limited, so it’s best to act quickly. Do you have a food fashion wardrobe? What other brands would you like to see on the catwalk?

