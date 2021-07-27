MPs say man in yellow robe stole school bus and drove loader home KIRO 7 News Seattle





Authorities said a man in a yellow robe who had just been released from West State Hospital first stole a school bus and then drove a piece of heavy equipment into the house of his ex-wife. Osprey Rafting employees said on Saturday they saw a man in a yellow robe walk away on the company’s yellow school bus from an area east of Leavenworth on SR 2 at around 7:40 p.m. Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and found the bus heading east. MPs said the driver turned on a red light near Monitor and tried to stop him, but the bus did not stop. Due to Washington’s new police reform laws, * in this case, MPs were not allowed to chase the bus. After the bus passed Wenatchee and crossed the Senator George Sellar Bridge, Douglas County MPs followed the bus and tried to bring traffic to a stop, but the driver did not stop and MPs had to stop following him. On Sunday evening, authorities from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office were called by an officer from the Chewelah Police Department in Stevens County, who said they believed the bus theft suspect was in custody. Chewelah Police said the suspect stole a front loader and then drove it through his house. His wife had fled the house when she learned that her ex-husband might be nearby. Police said the suspect also overturned a vehicle on the building. The man’s identity has been verified by Chelan County MPs and he was wearing the same yellow robe as when he was seen stealing the school bus, police said. Investigators said Andrew S. Loudon, 39, was released from Western Lakewood State Hospital early Saturday and then traveled to the Leavenworth area, where he allegedly stole the bus and then l ‘reportedly gave up near Moses Lake and hitchhiked to Spokane. then Chewelah. Loudon is being held for motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, first degree malicious mischief / domestic violence and attempting to escape a police vehicle. * According to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, law enforcement can no longer pursue vehicles in Washington state unless all four of the following are in place: Probable cause of VIOLENCE, SEXUAL OFFENSE or ESCAPE (from a detention center or detention center) or reasonable suspicion of impaired driving A prosecution is necessary to identify or apprehend the person AND The driver has an imminent threat to the safety of OTHERS, AND the risk of not apprehending or identifying the person is greater than the risk of chasing the vehicle AND The supervisor provided the authorization. Man in yellow robe accused of stealing school bus Police say Andrew S. Loudon, 39, stole a school bus in the Leavenworth area before abandoning it near Moses Lake. (Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Chewelah Police Department) Man accused of stealing school bus and then driving loader home Investigators said Andrew S. Loudon, 39, was released from Western State Hospital in Steilacoom early Saturday and then traveled to Chewelah on Sunday, where he drove a loader to his home . (Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Chewelah Police Department) 2021 Cox Media Group

