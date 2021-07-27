Fashion
Local 4-Hs Recognized for Fashion, Performing Arts and Demonstrations | Way of life
Competition was fierce at the 2021 McLeod County 4-H Fashion Review, Performing Arts Day and Demonstration July 23 at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson.
During the Fashion Revue, the 4-Hers were judged on the knowledge of their project and evaluated on four categories: general appearance, design, manufacture and techniques used in the outfit. In typical catwalk style, 4-Hers modeled their clothing and allowed those in attendance to view a clothing project. The projects carried out are either carried out or purchased during the past year.
The results of the Revue de Mode were:
- Grand Overall Champion: Brooke Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Bought
- Global Reserve Champion: Matilyn Winter, Lynn Hustlers, Purchased
- Clothing bought by the great champions of grades 3 to 5: Matilyn Winter, Lynn Hustlers
- Clothing Purchased by Reserve Champion Grades 3 to 5: Taylor Lang, Lynn Hustlers
- Clothing Purchased By Grand Champions Grade 6 & Up: Brooke Kobow, Lynn Hustlers
- Apparel Purchased by Reserve Champions Grade 6+: Hope Taylor, Lynn Hustlers
- Clothing built for great champions of ranks 3 and above: Clara Willcox, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
In the performing arts competition, the 4-H’ers showed off their talents with a variety of performances. The performing arts results were:
- Grand Overall Champion: Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County Riders, Guitar and Vocal Performance by Grandpa
- General Reserve Champion: Abagail Gruber, McLeod County Riders, guitar and vocal performance of Your Song
- Grand champion of grades 3-5: Ariel Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, gymnastics
- Grand Champion Grades 6-8: Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, Take My Hand Vocal Performance, Precious Lord
- Reserve Champion Grades 6-8: Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Dance Solo
- Grand Champion Grade 9 and up: Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County Riders, Grandpa’s Guitar and Vocal Performance
- Reserve Champion Grade 9 and up: Abagail Gruber, McLeod County Riders, guitar and vocals performance of Your Song
Finally, demonstrations offer members the opportunity to be in front of a group and give a talk on a topic of interest.
The demonstrations show the audience how to do something with the ultimate goal of getting the audience to do what the demonstrator has shown them. Members can make individual or team presentations. Breeding demonstrations focus on a subject related to breeding and may incorporate the use of a live animal.
The results of the demonstration were:
- Grand Champion of the general classification: Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County Riders, How to change a tire
- General Reserve Champion: Abagail Gruber, McLeod County Riders, Make a Wood Photo Transfer
The results of the breeding demonstration were as follows:
- Grand General Champion: Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, Effects of Flies on Cattle: Problems and Solutions
- Reserve Champion: Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County Riders, Does your young hen lay eggs?
For more information on how to get involved in 4-H, call the McLeod County Extension Office at 320-484-4305 or email [email protected]


