Amazon shoppers approve Kranda ruffle maxi dress for fall

There is still time to fill your wardrobe with summer essentials like light dresses and comfy sandals, but as the focus turns to fall trends, you might want to add some pieces. transition to your cart.

Maxi dresses are a constant in summer fashion, and the style seems to be going nowhere. In reality, an Amazon buyer thinks the Kranda long dress, complete with ruffled sleeves and hems, will stay, write, ” [It’s] perfect for summer but can also switch to fall. “

Buy it! Kranda ruffled maxi dress, $ 37.99 to $ 38.99; amazon.com

Available in seven gorgeous colors, including fall-approved shades of rust and soft green, the maxi dress has a long, pleated bottom and smocked bodice. On the front you will find that the dress has a high round neck and on the back there is a keyhole closure which can be fastened securely with straps.

A customer who received many compliments on the dress shared her appreciation for the style, writing, “It can be dressed high or low. It’s a flattering dress, but modest. It’s a youthful look, but can be dressed up. be worn at any age. ”Another loved the“ light and comfortable ”feel of the dress and underline that the orange coloring was made for fall.

Buyers love that the dress is easy to slip on, writing, “It’s so comfortable and flattering. I always get so many compliments when I wear it and people want to know where I bought it. It’s the perfect length for me to wear with flats.” Others have associated the versatile style with boots and block heel sandals.

The dress’s lightweight rayon fabric, which should only be hand washed, a ventilated, approved for summer outfit, buyers report. However, the long dress will look just as stylish in the fall. As one customer explained, “I can definitely wear this year with ankle boots in fall or winter and for spring / summer with a denim jacket or blazer.”

Add this versatile maxi dress to your summer wardrobe now and save it for fall. Choose one or all of the colored options from amazon today.

