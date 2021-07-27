Guns, but make it fashionable: learn more about how Valorant’s stylish cosmetics are made

As more games experiment with revenue streams ranging from Battle Passes to Loot Boxes, in-game cosmetics remain the main feature of most monetization strategies. Whether you get it in a random box, earn it through a quest, or buy it directly from an in-game store, cosmetic (sometimes called “skins”) is the bait that will reward players for their loyalty to your game.

Different developers are pursuing different production strategies with cosmetics, but Riot Games Valuing made its mark with a focus on the feature that gamers spend the most time looking at: the many different weapons in the game.

Producer Preeti Khanolkar and Art Director Sean Marino gave a talk at GDC last week to discuss how their team tackled two specific challenges in creating the game’s most popular cosmetics, but we wanted to know more about that. that they do to create some interesting cosmetics that can fuel the development of the game. Here’s what they had to say when we met them after their conversation:

Khanolkar and Marino agreed that the core of To promote himself Player design comes down to a strategy of trying to figure out who their player base is and what fantasies they wanted to live out. The basic design of Valuing– a tactical shooter that mixes Counter strike painstaking shooter and objectives with fantastic sci-fi abilities – is able to bring players together, so the next step was to help them stand out.

As Khanolkar broke down what she and Marino learned about player motivations during their creation years Valuing, his explanation of player motivations didn’t seem all that different from the discussion of fashion choices.

Players wonder “what do I tell the world when I use this skin?” What do people know about me and my tastes? She explained. For example, the Expensive Elderflame skin set could be for gamers who want to play peacock on their spending, or it could be for gamers so enamored of the high fantasy aesthetic that they would trade realistic guns for a set of personality dragons that breathe fire instead of bullets.

On the other hand, the Reaver Skin Set– which underwent a massive redesign process from beta to post-launch – has a dark-hued purple / black / gray aesthetic that looks like a Hot Topic product line circa 2006. (Source: I passed time with the Hot Topic crowd in 2006 It’s a very close design).

Reaver skins are among Khanolkar’s personal favorites – she has described herself as the target audience for them; a player interested in the “edgelord” aesthetic of almost cartoonish dark colors. But the self-awareness she described also morphed into another choice she saw in the player’s expression: using contrasting skin tones to blend visual meanings, like blending the aforementioned Reaver skin. with a hot pink gun charm donut.

“What does that say about me?” Khanolkar said. “Do I like donuts?” Or that I like to mix really cool, edgy stuff with really light stuff. I see some really interesting combinations with our players.

Marino said the design of these different aesthetics comes from knowing the interests of players outside Valuing. “From a very high level, you have players who like other games, movies, books, art, etc. who can share common themes. These themes are what we try to identify and recognize in order to remember so that a player can associate what we do with what they might already like.

Khanolkar describes To promote himself cosmetics at one point in time as “digital luxury goods”, which draws attention to their overlap with real-world luxury goods. Unlike real-world luxury goods, online video game skins can fulfill fantasies that are not as easy to recreate in real life.

High-priced sneakers or raiding well-assembled thrift stores conjure up some fantasies about wealth and culture, but if you’re a dragon, it’s pretty hard to carry a fully animated dragon with you wherever you go.

The trickiest thing about in-app purchases with any game or software is the perception of “pay to win,” or the perception that spending money is an automatic guarantee of power. In the world of cosmetics, Khanolkar and Marino said they spent more time grappling with the notion of “pay to lose”.

“But Bryant,” you write in the comments. “How can cosmetics, which do not directly affect the damage or abilities of firearms, be considered overkill or underfed? “

Great question. In Valuing, Khanolkar stated that a weapon skin sound effect should be removed because the purring noise it gave off turned out to be just the smallest piece of useful information that players who purchased the skin would have access to. what non-buying players wouldn’t get. (This would warn them that their objective was off and that they had to shoot the gun.)

But for “pay-to-lose” weapons, Khanolkar explained that during game testing, they found that many premium effects were aimed at making weapon skins cool and unique, sometimes damaged by player performance because that they distracted. “A cloud effect obscuring my screen too much could slow down – I can’t tell when a gun is ready to fire if [a sound effect] is too strong.

There is an extra layer of stress on these cosmetics with To promote himself weapon release system. Dead players drop their weapons on the ground and other players can pick them up. When they do, they display the skin selected by the original user. “I don’t want players to take a gun and say to themselves’ I lost this job because of that stupid ass skin,” “she explained.

Marino said the goal with skin and weapon effects is to try and feed the positive emotions players feel when they score wins and win matches. . “I could have sworn I was an ultimate because of how powerful I felt with this skin,” he said.

“It was all because of the killbanner audio. The cosmetic comments I got after doing something right played on my own emotion at the time and during this round I was sure the skin was on me. made play better.

Helping players feel confident and encouraging them to play more aggressive is part of what makes To promote himself scalable skins work. But it’s a fine line between perceived power and real power. Players will continue to take to social media and claim that certain weapons provide a power advantage, but for Khanolkar, Marino and their team the goal is to make sure that this advantage is superficial and not literal.

At one point in the last few years, a fusion of the film success of Ready Player One and comments from by fortnite creators that they want to see their game as a place where different universes can coexist has given birth to a new version of the word “Metaverse. “

It’s originally a reference to the virtual world in Neal Stephenson’s book Snow Crash, but with the word popping up among investors and studio pitches (to say nothing of the cryptocurrency pitches we get) , it might as well mean “improved product placement”. For better or worse, companies outside of the video game space now see great financial viability in offering their products as digital luxury goods.

The obvious point of contact here is Fortnite, but with Warner Bros. offering his DC Comics characters in Tencent’s fantasy-themed mobile MOBA Honor of kings, and Riot Games’ earlier collaboration with fashion brand Louis Vuitton to League of Legends, it was worth asking the pair if any such collaborations are going on To promote himself to come up.

Khanolkar and Marino both gave variations on the phrase “it depends”, but their responses give a glimpse of what their end of Riot is thinking about. “Other games or brands are kind of remembered because their partnerships are either overdone, too frequent or just plain inappropriate,” Marino observed. “For Valuing, I wouldn’t want to just put a mark on something because someone threw a lot of money at us.

Khanolkar pointed out that the Valuing team started dipping their toes in these waters with the Ruination skinset, inspired by a League of Legends event centered on “The Ruined King”. “It’s not just for League, it is not for League players, it’s for Valuing players, ”she said. “If you are a Valuing player who knows and cares about League, it’s even cooler, but for a Valuing gamer who doesn’t know anything and wonders “what is this other game doing Riot?” they’re always like ‘it’s sick skin.’ ”

“I think it’s really opportunistic in terms of what’s going to make sense for our game and for our players.”

In their speech and our conversation, Khanolkar and Marino said that their team’s goal is to push the boundaries of what is possible with weapon cosmetics. The Elderflame skin went from “gun with a dragon on it” to “gun that’s also a dragon,” in a move that justified charging almost $ 95 to buy it.

It’s fair to say that if outside brands call, the pair will likely look to turn expectations around again. What if developers are looking to challenge themselves or learn from Valuing, rethinking their interest in the kinds of lifestyle choices gamers wish to express outside of their in-game lives is probably the way to go.