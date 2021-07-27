Fashion
Victoria Beckham exudes elegance in a military-style dress
Victoria Beckham exudes elegance in a military-style gown as she blows fans a kiss while on vacation in Paris
She went from a superstar singer to a fashion designer.
And Victoria Beckham was her own best publicity as she posed on Tuesday in a her brand’s military-style gown in Paris.
The Spice Girl, 47, wowed the black midi dress, adorned with gold buttons and striking red stripes as she posed in a doorway.
Chic: Victoria Beckham was her own best commercial as she posed in a military-style dress from her label in Paris on Tuesday
Victoria wore her braids in soft waves and sported a radiant makeup palette for the video.
She said: “So here I am in Paris, one of my favorite cities in the world, wearing my new military dress with orange pumps.”
She then blew a cheeky kiss to her fans and signed on with her signature line “Kisses, VB”.
Wow: She then gave her fans a cheeky kiss and signed off with her signature line “Kisses, VB”.
Radiant: Victoria wore her braids in soft waves and sported a radiant makeup palette for the video
Details: Victoria showed off her orange heels as she modeled the outfit
While VB is in Paris, her husband David, 46, is on vacation in Positano with their children Harper, nine, and their youngest son Cruz, 15.
It was recently claimed that David was questioned by a police officer about his children using jet skis, because in Italy you have to be over 18 to drive one and hold a license.
Cruz and Harper had both indulged in watersports while on the yacht, with an officer later approaching David and talking with the sports star for about 45 minutes.
In Italy, you must be over 18 to drive a jet ski and hold a license.
David looked relaxed chatting with officers as they approached the moored yacht, the officers reportedly asking the star for selfies during their conversation.
A witness told The Sun, “The children are quite young. You’re supposed to be 18 to jet ski in Italy, Cruz and Harper had just started jet skiing, and five minutes later the police boat arrived.
“David was sunbathing and he immediately left the deck and went downstairs to take care of it.
“Cruz and Harper were both wearing life jackets and staying very close to the yacht, so it’s hard to see what the problem was.”
The insider added that David called his children back to the yacht and anchored the jet skis when police arrived.
It is claimed that the group chatted “amicably” for just under an hour, with David at one point showing the officers’ documents.
A representative for David has already been contacted by MailOnline for comment.
Chatty: VB looked in a good mood as she chatted with her fans on Instagram
Work it: The star showcased her breathtaking beauty as she posed a storm
Stylish @ The dress featured gold buttons and red stripes
