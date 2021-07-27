Fashion
The relay team does the job impressively to put together an exciting final
The men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team sealed their place in Wednesday’s final after claiming victory in the heats.
The GB team came home with a silver medal in this event after the Rio 2016 Olympics. Only James Guy and Duncan Scott remain on the team that achieved this result.
This time around, the quartet of Guy, Matthew Richards, Calum Jarvis and Tom Dean finished almost two seconds ahead of their opponents and are heading to the final as the favorites of the event.
They competed in the second and final round of the 4x200m freestyle relay, Richards swimming the first leg of the race.
Then James Guy put on a stunning performance and clocked a 1: 44.66 for his leg before passing the baton to Calum Jarvis.
Jarvis had another solid run, then new Olympic champion Tom Dean made it home with ease. The final time was 7: 03.25, a total of 1.75 ahead of the Australian team in second.
After the performance Guy said: It was awesome. To get the job done tonight and get a good heat time, that was really great. Work done and see you tomorrow for the final.
Olympic gold medalist Tom Dean explained that the team looked so strong and he himself has a lot more in the tank.
He said: This morning it’s like a million miles away. Honestly, I don’t feel like it’s the same day, but like Jimmy said, it was just a matter of getting the job done tonight, securing a track in the middle of the pool tomorrow for our final.
I looked so strong, everyone was making big gaps, I have a lot more in the tank. I just took my foot off the gas in the back a little bit because it was just getting the job done.
Can’t wait to be tomorrow morning, just need a good night’s sleep first.
Richards added: That’s good, we were getting to that one by being pretty confident.
We all knew we had a job to do and the job was done well by all of us. I think we can walk away happy with a smile on our face.
I think that’s just a good way to start this particular stint and I think the mornings are going to be really exciting to see what all the guys can do again.
Whittle wins the heat
Jacob Whittle, Britain’s youngest swimmer at the Tokyo Games, swam a brilliant streak to secure his place in the men’s 100m freestyle semi-final.
The youngster swam in the sixth round and clocked a time of 48.44, a new personal best.
Whittle said he was still slightly slower than he expected, but was happy with the result.
It was a good race, he added. A little slower than expected but I’m really happy with this great experience.
Obviously the individual race is completely different from the stint we had the other day and the pressure on you. I really enjoyed it and gained valuable experience.
It was great. It’s nice to do it on your own and see if you can handle the pressure on your own and I really enjoyed that and well see what is really going on.
It’s just a great experience for the future in three years and to keep moving forward. It was absolutely awesome, obviously this morning with Deano and Duncan in one-two it always gives you a bit of adrenaline and makes you proud to be a part of this team and it gives me, once again, experience so I can remember that further down the line.
Two Britons in butterfly semi-final
In the final round of the women’s 200m butterfly, Laura Stephens of Plymouth Lenders hit the wall in third place to advance to the semi-final.
She was beaten by dominant Chinese Yufei Zhang, who finished first, and Hungarian Boglarka Kapas, second.
Stephens’ time of 2: 09.00 was the seventh fastest, closely followed by Welsh swimmer Alys Thomas (2: 09.06). Only 0.6 separated the British pair, which allowed Thomas to advance to the semi-final as well.
Stephens reflected on the race saying: It’s good to have the first one under my belt. Hope I can bring this forward again tomorrow.
This is my first Olympics so just being here and being in the pool is amazing and taking any opportunities that present themselves. I was a little nervous tonight but I’m just excited for tomorrow.
I have had a fantastic competition so far in the pool it makes me super proud to be a part of this team and to see the success that we have had so far it inspires you and pushes you and it gives me want to give the best of myself for the good.
Wilby and Murdoch sneak into semi-finals
James Wilby and Ross Murdoch just qualified for the sixteen to advance to the semi-finals of the men’s 200 breaststroke, winning the last two qualifying spots.
Wilby was second at the halfway point, but the end result saw him finish fourth with a time of 2: 09.70.
Just behind him, his teammate GB Ross Murdoch who achieved a fifth place (2: 09.95).
Commenting on his run Wilby said: I made a little mistake in 2019, being a little too calm and relaxed in the first or second lap, so coming out of the back of the 100m didn’t really get stuck. in the next test.
Basically I tried to get stuck in the first 100 yards there so I’m ready to tackle the pain before the semi-finals.
