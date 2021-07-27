Major participating fashion brands – WWD

The Olympic Games are often as much about fashion as it is sports, and the Tokyo Summer Games are no different.

This year, many historic and emerging designers and brands came to support the athletes, sponsoring the uniforms from various countries that were seen at the opening ceremony on July 23, and creating capsule collections that honor the sporting event. .

Several designers are marking their first Olympic projects this year. Most notably, Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens signed on as official sponsor of Team Liberia, creating a capsule collection that was launched by the athletes during the opening ceremony.

Kim Kardashian West also brought her entrepreneurial prowess to the Olympics as the official sponsor of Team USA’s underwear, loungewear and sleepwear through her fashion label Skims.

Here, WWD takes a look at nine top fashion brands and their participation in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Read on to find out more.

Ralph lauren

Ralph Lauren is back to design the official Olympic uniforms for the US team. The athletes attended the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23 wearing Lauren’s designs, which were a patriotic-themed navy blazer and pants, a navy and white striped short-sleeved shirt and a mask personalized facial from the brand Ralph Lauren.

Lauren’s designs for the Tokyo Olympics include the brand’s RL Cooling technology for the first time. The wearable technology is said to be a self-regulating temperature cooling device that helps keep athletes cool as temperatures and humidity hit record highs in the Japanese city.

Telfar

Telfar Clemens launched his first runway collection in over a year at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics as official designer of Team Liberia’s uniforms. The Libo-American designer signed on as the country’s official sponsor, giving the team their first sponsorship deal since 2000, and created around 70 pieces that included the opening ceremony outfit as well as competition uniforms. athletes.

Clemens was in Liberia when he connected with the country’s Olympic team, visiting his home for the first time in 30 years since his family fled when Liberia’s civil war erupted in 1990. He created his first sketches for the Olympic Games collection in Liberia, finding inspiration in the streets around it. Telfar’s collection was presented in a private ceremony outside the official opening ceremony as he and the Liberian national team gathered to celebrate their participation in the games.

Nike

Nike has long supplied athletes with their Olympic uniforms, but the Tokyo Games marked the first time the sports giant had designed outfits for athletes competing in the new skateboard competition.

The company teamed up with Dutch artist Piet Parra to design a graphic print jersey inspired by different countries that sent their skaters to the Tokyo Games, including countries like the United States, Japan, France and the Brazil.

Giorgio Armani

The Italian Olympic team has been wearing uniforms designed by Giorgio Armani since the 2012 games, but this year the team’s high fashion uniforms have not resonated with viewers as in the past.

The designer created a matching white sweatshirt and sweatpants for the Olympic team, which featured a circular Pac-Man-like image designed in the colors of the Italian flag. According to the design house, the motif was supposed to represent a rising sun.

Kith

Kith has called on many Olympians for his Team USA capsule collection which celebrates the Tokyo Games. The collection includes sports and loungewear featuring the Team USA and Kith brands.

The brand posted campaign images daily ahead of the collection’s launch on July 30. The campaign features Olympic athletes such as beach volleyball players Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings; swimmer Aaron Peirsol; and basketball players Jason Kidd, Deron Williams, Chris Mullin and Clyde Drexler.

Foam

Kim Kardashian West’s fashion label Skims designs the official underwear, sleepwear and loungewear for Team USA. Kardashian West announced the news on Instagram on June 28, sharing photos of various Olympians and Paralympians in Team USA Skims merchandise.

“Since I was 10, I’ve heard every detail of the Olympics from my stepdad,” Kardashian West wrote. “As I watched the athletes compete, I grew to understand the dedication and honor of being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled with my step dad and my family to all the different cities for the Olympic trials and @caitlynjenner track and field competitions and at each stop I bought an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.

Skims Olympics pieces are also available as a limited edition collection, which will be released on the Skims website at a later date.

Ben sherman

British clothing brand Ben Sherman has signed a multi-year agreement as Britain’s official sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics. It was the second time the brand had designed the official team uniforms after supplying outfits for the 2004 Athens Games.

The brand provided patriotic-themed clothing for the opening ceremony, which consisted of a Harrington jacket, a bomber jacket and a white polo shirt. The outfits will also be offered in a capsule collection.

Ben Sherman and Team Great Britain took the partnership to the next level by releasing a series of NFTs that featured digitized paintings of the athletes at the opening ceremony painted by Ben Mosley. This is the first time that an Olympic team has created an NFT.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo first sponsored a full Olympic team at the Tokyo Games by creating the official uniforms for the Swedish Olympic team. The team’s uniforms include the brand’s LifeWear concept with innovative production methods and performance fabrics.

The uniforms were designed by Uniqlo’s chief designer, Masahiko Furuta, and in collaboration with the Swedish athletes themselves to ensure that the clothing provides comfort and performance.

Lacoste and Le Coq Sportif

Lacoste joined forces with Le Coq Sportif to design the Olympic uniforms for the French team which paid tribute to the French flag. The designs included polo shirts, pants and jackets featuring the respective alligator and rooster logos of Lacoste and Le Coq Sportif.

