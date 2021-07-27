China dresses the United States; and the hammer blow of the climate





US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had a hard time with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng when she arrived in Tianjin, in northern China. This follows tensions that erupted in public during the first official talks between China and the Biden administration in Alaska in March.

Xie, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, accused the United States on Monday of wanting to rekindle its own “sense of national purpose” by orchestrating a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society” campaign to demonize China.

“The United States seems to demand cooperation when it wants something from China; decoupling, cutting off supplies, blocking or sanctioning China when they think they have an advantage; and resort to conflict and confrontation at all costs, ”Xie said, according to the statement.

Dressing up a visiting American dignitary is good domestic policy and fits President Xi Jinping’s ultranationalist strategy. And the blunt tone is in line with a brutal collapse of the world’s most critical diplomatic ties at the start of a tough-line new US president’s term.

The recriminations come after the United States and a broad coalition of allies recently accused China of cyber-hacking, criticized the crackdown in Hong Kong and the crackdown on Uyghur Muslim minorities, and criticized Chinese military pressure on Taiwan. Soon, a flotilla led by a new British aircraft carrier including American ships will cross the South China Sea, where Beijing is claiming broad and controversial territorial claims. Given the colonial connotations, the trip is almost certain to ignite the spirits. The United States wants to set up lines of communication, including a Cold War-style “hot-phone” alert system with Xi’s office when clashes threaten to spiral out of control. It is possible that the Chinese fury is diplomatic cover for an informal truce that could allow President Joe Biden to meet Xi at the G20 summit in Italy later this year. But the forces igniting US-China relations only become more alarming. And Washington-Beijing relations have rarely been worse. “It’s like a hammer hitting us on the head” Those climate change deniers who react to extreme weather events by saying, “Get over it. It’s summer, it’s hot,” are, so to speak, on thinner and thinner ice. Hotter and longer summers, prolonged and extreme droughts and shorter winters with less snow are fueling raging wildfires in the western United States, which experts say are the result of change climate in real time. At least 86 large active wildfires have charred nearly 1.5 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. A total of 36,467 fires burned a total of 2,770,454 acres in the United States, the center said. Fires are ravaging farmland, destroying homes and increasingly testing exhausted fire teams. The earth is on fire in Montana, California and Oregon. One day last week, the skies over Washington, DC were hazy with smog from western wildfires a few thousand miles away, as a rebuke to politicians in the capital who haven’t done much. thing to fight against climate change. The United States is going to experience more extreme heat waves in the days to come, likely to further fuel the underworld. And it’s not just in America that dangerous weather is in the news. There have been catastrophic floods in Europe and China in recent days, all attributed to environmental changes due to global warming. Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, is fighting to contain the Bootleg Fire, which has already burned more than 400,000 acres along her state’s border with California, and is the third largest fire in Beaver State since 1900. “The harsh reality is that we are going to see more of these wildfires. They are hotter, they are fiercer and obviously much more difficult to fight. And they are a sign of the changing climate impacts,” Brown said Sunday on CNN. “Climate change is here, it’s real, and it’s like a hammer hitting us in the head,” she said. “And we have to take action.”

