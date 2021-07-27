Waite Park man charged with theft from pawnshop in 2020





(KNSI) – On Monday, the Stearns County District Attorney’s Office charged a 39-year-old man from Waite Park with first-degree aggravated theft in connection with an August 2020 robbery in St. Cloud. Jonathon Demetris Herring was already in Stearns County Jail on other unrelated counts when he was charged with first degree aggravated theft. On August 21, 2020 just before noon, the St. Cloud Police Department said officers had been dispatched to the Security Coin and Pawn Shop in the 600 block of St. Germain Street West following a robbery. According to the original press release from the SCPD, three men entered the store and approached two employees, who were behind the counter. One man left and the other two each grabbed an employee and punched him. They then allegedly went behind the counter, took several pieces of jewelry and fled. Officers were unable to locate the suspects at the scene. The two employees, both aged 70, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to Herring’s criminal complaint, victims described the three suspects as black men. One man was described as being of middle age, wearing an all-white Middle Eastern robe, purple gloves and a white PPE mask. The other two men were described as younger and wearing shorter, darker clothes. Surveillance footage from the scene, according to the complaint, captured footage of the man in white and another escaping man wearing gray athletic pants, a gray shirt and a New York Yankees hat. . A day after the theft, according to the criminal complaint, a SCPD officer after someone reported finding jewelry tags in a dumpster in the 400 block of 8th Avenue South. Police say they found several security tags, black Nike sweatpants, a pair of Champion sweatpants, a red, gray and blue Champion t-shirt, part of a ring display case, a sleeveless shirt white, a used surgical mask, a pair of purple gloves and more. The complaint states that Champion’s clothing matched the clothing seen on one of the suspects at the scene of the robbery. The department submitted evidence to the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension for analysis, including DNA samples from the two victims, the purple gloves, Nike sweatpants, the surgical mask and the Champion t-shirt. Two reports from the BCA revealed that there was not enough genetic information on the mask or t-shirt to find DNA profiles. However, the DNA from the right purple glove matched one of the victim’s profiles, and the DNA from the left glove matched Herring’s DNA profile, which was in the Minnesota Convict DNA Database. SCPD says Herring was convicted in Benton County of aggravated second degree theft in 2018. ___ Copyright 2021 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, redistributed or rewritten in any way without consent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://knsiradio.com/2021/07/27/waite-park-man-charged-in-2020-pawn-shop-robbery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos