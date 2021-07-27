How female athletes are pushing back against sexualized dress codes in sport

As the Tokyo Olympics are in full swing, the conversation about what athletic women are allowed to wear has been reignited.

A Norwegian women’s beach handball team was recently fined for choosing to wear shorts instead of regulated bikini bottoms.

The women opted for shorts in the league game against Spain at the European Beach Handball Championship in Bulgaria on July 18.

The European Handball Federation fined the team 150 euros (approximately $ 222 CAD) per player, for a total of 1,500 euros ($ 2,220 CAD) for the team.

Shireen Ahmed, a sports activist who specializes in the intersections of racism and misogyny in sports, said the difference between male and female uniforms was a reflection of the lack of gender diversity within sport governing bodies.

“People might say it has to be done from a marketing standpoint because sports are some of the most watched because their players are sexualized, but now we have players who say we are done with that,” Ahmed said.

According to the rules of the International Handball Federation, female athletes are required to wear bikini bottoms “with a slim fit and cut at an angle upward toward the top of the leg.” The side width should be a maximum of 10 centimeters. Men are allowed to wear longer shorts, as long as they reach 10 centimeters above the kneecap and are not too baggy.

The Norwegian women’s team asked the EHF to wear shorts at the European Championships, but were fined or disqualified if they did so outright. The team decided to go with shorts anyway.

“I think one of the things is that the way men’s uniforms are not checked and their bodies are not checked tells us that uniform policies are actually not about benefit. They are specifically meant to expose the female athlete’s body as much as possible and men don’t have to endure this at all, ”Ahmed said.

This week the singer Pink offered to pay the fine imposed on the women’s team.

In a joint declaration, the European Handball Federation and the International Handball Federation said the issue of uniforms was discussed at the EHF congress in April after being presented by the Norwegian Handball Federation, where it was agreed that the conversation would continue in August.

The EHF and IHF said the next steps had been agreed and that “every effort would be made to further promote the sport. This includes the ideal presentation of the sport and hence the outfit of the players. “

“From a European point of view, the reaction is based on disinformation about the procedure. The position of the actors involved is recognized and other steps, in close coordination with the IHF, are underway, ”the statement said.

Dress code issues for women permeate the sport.

Until 2012, Olympic beach volleyball players were also required to wear bikinis, and recently the German women’s gymnastics team swapped their bikini outfits for full ones at the Tokyo Olympics.

The German Gymnastics Federation described the action as “against sexualization in gymnastics”.

A setback was also seen when 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams wore a form-fitting Black Panthers-inspired bodysuit at Roland Garros 2018.

Although the costume was worn for health reasons, she was still reprimanded for breaking the dress code, which resulted in catsuits being banned from the games.

Ahmed said that while it is good that these recent cases have received media coverage, the issues involving black and brown athletes are not receiving the same attention.

“I’m absolutely not surprised at how athletes push back and how social media played a role in that as well,” she said.

“What is also very important to note is how when the Norwegian beach handball team comes out it goes viral.”

At the end of June, the British brand Soul Caps, bathing caps designed for natural black hair, was refused its candidacy for the Tokyo Olympics, the caps deemed unsuitable for not “following the natural shape of the head”.

Switzerland-based governing body FINA said that to its “best knowledge, athletes competing in international events have never used, nor need to use, caps of this size and size. configuration”.

While Ahmed said the current conversation about women’s sports uniforms is a good start, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“We need to reassess and question how these policies are put in place and how they are created, and I don’t think we can miss the point of who creates them,” she said.

“It depends on what people think of women in sport and women in general.”

With files from The Associated Press and Laura Armstrong