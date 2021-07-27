Fashion designer DTLA on Amazon Prime Video show

LOS ANGELES Ally Ferguson is an enduring fashion designer and store owner in downtown Los Angeles, but she’s also appearing in the new season of the Amazon Prime Video show “Making the Cut,” which airs every year. Fridays.

Seeker is the name of the clothing brand Ferguson traveled the world to create. She found inspiration in clothes from other countries and decided that her passion for design should benefit the planet she loves.

“I wanted to bring hemp clothing with a hippie feel to a modern raised space,” Ferguson said. “So I designed Seeker because I was in the world looking for answers to this whole life process.”

All the clothes in her line are now made entirely from hemp, an ecological alternative to cotton. But beyond reducing the carbon footprint, Ferguson also wanted to create clothes that she felt comfortable wearing, something that wouldn’t place her in a female or male category.

Because I had short hair, so I didn’t necessarily want to be a boy, but I didn’t want to be hyper-feminine and I was having a hard time finding something that suited me that was in the middle, “he said. she declared.

Ferguson was introduced to street style growing up in Long Beach with two skateboarder brothers and fell in love with the idea of ​​creating her own line from a young age. It’s a comfortable yet luxurious unisex fit that includes gender, size and age for a new generation embracing non-binary gender fluidity.

This is where Ferguson fits in. She intentionally makes her clothes look like a literal hug of acceptance.

“We were moving into a space where we don’t want those limits,” she said. “We want to feel included and we want things to look like a warm hug from your neighbor, your friend.”

In order to do this, you have to put a lot of love into the process. Therefore, Ferguson is a part of every step, moving every day from her downtown Los Angeles storefront to the sewers and two local family-owned factories she works closely with.

So that’s all the fabric that goes into the raw materials, and then they spread it out here. And we cut it, and it goes from the cutting table to the sewing floor, ”she said, pointing to the interior of a factory.

With seemingly another step for every stitch that goes into every piece, it’s no wonder Ferguson’s attention to detail caught the eye of a casting director for “Making the Cut.”

Ferguson represents LA in the competition with 10 competitors from around the world. Each week another challenge tests their design skills, and if you’re into fashion, you can even shop the winning looks on Amazon.

Ferguson says it was the most intense and invigorating experience. She can’t say if she made it to the end, winning a million dollar prize, but even if she did, Ferguson says her goals for her local brand remain the same.

I would really love to see it walk into a big box store and hemp become an available resource and these carbon credits help reduce our global warming, ”she said.

To watch Ferguson on Making the Cut, two episodes air every Friday on Amazon Prime Video.