How does the Amazon Personal Shopper work?

There’s no way to pretend that Amazon doesn’t want to make life easier for all of us. There’s entertainment, one-click shopping, the lineup of everything. And, a year ago, a team of stylish people signed up to be personal buyers , working as de facto stylists to hunt down anything that Things to find what you should wear. This is part of his Prime cabinet offers and takes it up a notch for the easy-to-swallow service fee of $ 4.99 (you must have an Amazon Prime account to access it).

In general, the idea of ​​having a personal shopper sounds really sexy and high profile, but reality sets in at some point: do “normal” people use personal shopper? Does that mean you need to deposit a few thousand dollars? What is a personal shopper even do? If having a stylist looked like something only professional athletes or executives in need of a wardrobe overhaul have done, consider that life has officially changed.

Amazon’s version of Prime Wardrobe’s Personal Shopper offers a great user experience with virtually no barriers to entry – as long as you have a Prime membership, you’re there. It’s not housed in an intimidating upper floor of a department store, but it’s true there on a website that you’re essentially conditioned to think of as a second home. You share all the relevant information in a simple form and the clothes arrive at your door in about a week. Ask yourself: why aren’t you doing this already?

How does the personal shopper find out what I like?

You’ll set up your profile by answering a series of questions about the types of clothes you like, your favorite brands, and what you usually wear (like button-down shirts or t-shirts). Your stylist – a human flesh and blood with a background in fashion, not an algorithm-powered bot will study your responses and start shopping. If you are looking for something very specific, you also have the option of sharing this information with your stylist.

At that last point: the service is great if you just need something new (or more stuff), but it can save your life if you’re shopping for a specific occasion. Starting a new job in a different industry and not knowing about the dress code? Ask your personal shopper. Going on vacation for the first time in years and don’t even know where to start? Personal buyer.

Do I have a say in what is included?

You can control as much or as little as you want. Beyond highlighting the kinds of things you want or don’t want, you can also let your Personal Shopper know about specific items you’ve seen on Amazon that you want to try (if you see “Prime Wardrobe” near by. of the item details, it should be fair game).

The stylist will also share what they gathered before anything was shipped. This is your opportunity to pick your favorites or skip things that are not interesting. In total, you can select up to eight coins to send during the free trial period.

What happens when it all happens?

Once your stuff arrives, the experience is like Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program. There is a seven day trial period before you get charged for anything. Send anything that is a non-return with the included prepaid return label before the time runs out, and you will only be charged for what you keep.

The service will renew automatically and can be set on a monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly basis. It’s also easy to cancel or skip a cycle, so there’s no pressure to buy more if you don’t need anything. Expect your next go-around to be even better suited, as your stylist pays attention to what you liked and what you didn’t like.

Did you just realize that you can’t remember the last time you bought some new clothes? Here are some choices that we wouldn’t mind having in a Prime Wardrobe box …

