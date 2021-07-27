Jenna Dewan Hopes to Design a Lasting ‘Really Beautiful’ Wedding Dress





Jenna Dewan hopes to wear a dress made from sustainable fabrics for her upcoming wedding. The actress / dancer and her fiancé Steve Kazee announced their engagement in February 2020, a month before welcoming their baby boy Callum. While the Covid-19 pandemic has held back much of Jenna’s wedding planning, in an interview for the Fall 2021 issue of The Knot magazine, she explained her intention to offer a green option during her big day. “At this point in my life, I’m definitely more drawn to the meaningful gatherings than the lavish party,” she told the publication. “I think it would be really wonderful to have a long lasting wedding dress or to work with a designer to create something that is sustainable.” Jenna went on to say that she is looking to throw an “intimate little party” and that she sources upcycled invitations, local florists and farm-to-table caterers. “There are many ways to be sustainable. And you can still have a beautiful marriage and something that makes you feel good. You feel like you’re making the world better,” the 40-year-old smiled. Elsewhere in the chat, Jenna gushed about the engagement ring Steve gave her, which he designed with actress and lifestyle brand owner BaYou with Love, Nikki Reed. “Everything is made from durable materials – like they melt Dell computers and use gold. She also grows these beautiful diamonds in a lab. Steve had been working with her for months to design the ring. just obsessed with it. ”she added.

