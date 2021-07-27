Informa reveals brands in incubator program – WWD





Informa Markets Fashion, owner of Project and MAGIC, revealed the latest round of participants in its incubator program. Last fall, Informa created the Informa Markets Fashion for Change incubator program, an initiative that supports emerging contemporary fashion brands belonging to minorities, women and LGBTQ in the categories of men’s clothing, accessories and footwear. and women. The brands selected for its upcoming Project show in Las Vegas feature black-owned designers and brands who will receive a complementary booth and be highlighted through personalized content, marketing and social media before and during the event. , which is scheduled for August 1. 9 to 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. They will also benefit from mentoring and leadership advice provided by the IMFC committee, which is made up of executives with expertise in branding, marketing, social media, finance and sales. The brands selected for this year are: Oak and Acorn ~ Only for the Rebelles, a sustainable denim brand from Harlem that pays homage to the legacy of African and black indigenous contributions enslaved to American denim; Ollivette, an accessories brand focused on sustainable handbags; Chelsea Grays, a designer for men focused on solving social problems in the world; Lucky + Lovely, a colorful feminine brand; Keith and James, a brand of men’s hats; BAO – The Black Apothecary Office, a group of beauty, health and wellness brands owned by people of color; Melrose High, a luxury streetwear brand; Visionary Society, a motivational streetwear brand, and Earth Chic Resort Wear, a resort wear and swimwear brand for men and women inspired by the beauty of nature. “Investing in initiatives that support diversity and inclusion must be a top priority for all of us in the fashion industry,” said Kelly Helfman, Business President of Informa Markets Fashion. “We recognize the responsibility we have as a key industry connector to use our resources and platforms to nurture and better support design talent. “Consumers are looking for uniqueness and novelty – it’s no secret,” Helfman added. “Spotlighting often under-represented brands and talent not only provides a platform for these brands to expand their reach in the industry, but connects them with retailers looking to diversify their assortment and respond better. what consumers are looking for – fresh points of view – and designers and brands that authentically represent and reflect who they are.

