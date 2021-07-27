Fashion
St. Johns School District Tackles Dress Code Project at Workshop
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL next a survey that was sent to parents of students, seeking comments on a dress code, the St. Johns County school district discussed a proposed dress code policy during a workshop on Tuesday night.
This is something that has been the source of controversy for months in the district and is the subject of a federal investigation. The district received over 12,000 responses to the nine-question survey (full bottom).
The results show that the vast majority of parents do not want students to wear lingerie, pajamas, or clothing displaying profanity or drug symbols. There is also general consensus in favor of a rule banning bedroom slippers, requiring high school and elementary school students to wear shoes with a back or heel strap, and allowing high school students to wear shoes without. case. The ban on gang graffiti has also received broad support.
We received a lot of questions, I will say there were written comments as well, about 30-35% of the surveys we received had a written comment on this, said Paul Abbatinozzi, senior director of school services.
One question asked if parents agreed or disagreed that rips or tears in clothing should be less than 5 inches in length from the top of the knee. Of the 12,149 responses, 71% agreed while 29% disagreed with the rule.
In the draft proposal, Abbatinozzi noted that there are no longer standards for boys and girls, but a policy for all students. The draft policy notes:
Primary responsibility for a student’s attire rests with the student and his or her parents or guardians. The St. Johns County School District expects students to dress appropriately for the school day or any school sponsored event. Student dress code requirements reflect fair, equitable and consistent practices for all students, while contributing to a safe and positive school climate.
In accordance with the legal requirement FS 1006.07 (students are prohibited from wearing clothes that expose underwear or expose body parts indecently or vulgarly), the app will focus on positive orientation without discomfort for the student and should not disrupt the educational process.
The draft policy states that clothing, piercings and accessories displaying profanity, violence, discriminatory messages, sexually suggestive phrases, phrases or symbols of alcohol, tobacco or drugs are unacceptable. Pajamas and lingerie are not to be worn as outerwear on campus. Helmets and / or sunglasses may only be worn if permitted for religious or medical reasons. It indicates that the helmet can be worn during outdoor activities.
CONNECT: Draft Proposed Creeks Policy (Slides 13-20)
The draft policy states that all student clothing should cover areas from armpit to armpit, up to mid-thigh and approximately 5 inches in length from the crotch. Tops should have straps and be long enough to adequately cover the waist and not expose the stomach.
Abbatinozzi says he hopes to have an approved dress code finalized in early August, which they hope to have online for parents to see during back-to-school shopping.
Also discussed at Alyssas Law meeting, named after Alyssa Alhadeff, the victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February 2018.
The law requires every public school to have a mobile panic alert system in place by the 2021-2022 school year in Florida.
The distribution of the online dress code investigation came about three weeks after News4Jax learned that the US Department of Education opened an investigation into a complaint that district dress code enforcement was being discriminatory against female students. The district then turned over a cache of documents to the US Department of Education’s civil rights office.
For months, the dress code sparked controversy, with complaints from students about how staff members’ comments on their outfit made them feel uncomfortable to a series of poorly edited yearbook photos that made the news. one of the national newspapers.
Here are the full results of the dress code survey:
Personal attire can be in the style of the day. Clothing, piercings and accessories displaying profanity, violence, discriminatory messages, sexually suggestive phrases, advertisements, phrases or symbols of alcohol, tobacco or drugs are unacceptable.
Strongly agree: 8,728
Agree: 2,594
Disagree: 375
Strongly Disagree: 452
Gang graffiti will not be drawn or worn on backpacks, notebooks, files, papers, clothing or any other object or on the body of any student on school property.
Strongly agree: 9,486
Agree: 2 170
Disagree: 271
Strongly Disagree: 222
Pajamas and lingerie are not to be worn as outerwear on campus.
Strongly agree: 7,605
Agree: 3,290
Disagree: 873
Strongly Disagree: 381
Helmets, including, but not limited to: caps, hats, bandanas and / or sunglasses, should not be worn on campus unless authorized by the school administration for religious, medical or other reasons. .
Strongly agree: 3,724
Agree: 3 911
Disagree: 3,091
Strongly disagree: 1,423
Students should wear shoes that are safe and appropriate for the learning environment. Middle and elementary school students must wear shoes with a back or a heel strap. High school students can wear backless shoes. Room slippers are prohibited.
Strongly agree: 5,274
Agree: 4,875
Disagree: 1,343
Strongly Disagree: 657
Clothing should cover areas from armpit to armpit, up to 5 inches in length across the top of the thigh. Tops should have straps and be long enough to adequately cover the waist and not expose the stomach.
Strongly agree: 4,849
Agree: 4,350
Disagree: 1,785
Strongly disagree: 1,165
Sheer or mesh garments should be worn with opaque garments over or under that meet the garment coverage standard (as defined in # 7).
Strongly agree: 6,623
Agree: 4,776
Disagree: 454
Strongly Disagree: 296
Rips or tears in clothing should be less than 5 inches in length from the top of the knee.
Strongly agree: 3,984
Agree: 4,590
Disagree: 2,436
Strongly disagree: 1,139
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.
