Luis Fernandez, originally from Amherst, collaborated with Olympic diver Michael Hixon on the design of the Ugly Family shirt

Mutual admiration reunited Amherst Olympic diver Michael Hixon and Ugly Family Clothing founder Luis Fernandez, another Amherst graduate.

Before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Fernandez reached out to Hixon, a former classmate who competes in the men’s 3-meter synchronized springboard event in Tokyo.

We went to the same high school, Fernandez said. I’m 29, so when I was a senior he was in first grade. The connection between Mike and me comes from Matt Hixon, his brother who was in my class, so there’s that bridge there.

Hixon loved and supported Ugly Family Clothing since its inception, and Fernandez showed his appreciation by designing and sending unique shirts to Hixon and his friends. However, after Hixon represented the brand on social media, Fernandez was inundated with fans eager to get their hands on merchandise ahead of the Tokyo Games.

I sent him material for free, but he paid for it because he’s the kind of man he is, because I want Mike to post my stuff too, Fernandez said. Mike posted it and divers all over the world messaged me.

Fernandez quickly began making designs on a small sheet of paper found in his pocket for sale in conjunction with Hixon, eventually landing on the No Splash Tee which is sold onUgly family clothes site.

While logos are often designed to show the end of a trip, Fernandez wanted his falling man design to show what he looks like before you start your trip or make a life-changing decision.

Lots of powerful logos don’t show progression, Fernandez said. Lots of logos show what it looks like at the end of a trip or try to convey, if I want to look like Jordan I have to buy in Jordan. The falling man logo represents what it looks like before you start your journey. Ultimately if you keep breaking it down it becomes a more accessible logo because everyone has insecurities. Ultimately I wanted to take a more realistic approach than I think Mike was able to see. Knowing Mike and understanding his job on some level completely reflects how hard he works.

The collaboration was a huge success for Fernandez who above all wants people to come together as a community and as a family to support each other. This is exactly what the success of his most recent collaboration with Hixon did.

People buy the shirts to wear to watch Mike, Fernandez said. That’s exactly what Ugly Family Clothing is, getting together and doing something beautiful. My whole brand is based on community development. People buy my clothes and say, I’m ugly and kiss her. The most important thing is to understand where you come from and to know your roots.

Coming from an immigrant family, destined to jostle each other and achieve their aspirations, Fernandez has developed Ugly Family Clothing, a clothing line that illustrates what it means to be ugly through its slogan, To be ugly is to be authentic. .

I’ve always had that feeling of taking negative words and turning them into positivity, Fernandez said. My dad called me ugly too, so my dad called me feo (ugly in Spanish), which is a loving term in Latin culture. So coming from my dad calling me feo, it subconsciously played a part in my mind. Being ugly means being genuine comes from my past and trying to uplift others.

Along with his passion for art, which can be seen on his online art gallery, and his clothing line, Fernandez made his mark on the music scene, touring across the country under the pseudonym of LuieGo, which he says encouraged him to start the Ugly Family Clothing Business.

Fashion goes hand in hand with making music, Fernandez said. I always wanted to have my own clothing line anyway. Ugly Family Clothing was born when my friends and I as a collective, as musicians, we called ugly family and I kept scaling this idea down until it became Ugly.