Sarah Belle’s Favorite 70s-inspired Home and Fashion Items

The style of this content creator is a hybrid of Carol Brady and Kacey Musgraves.

Sarah belle, 27, started her YouTube channel with nearly 350,000 subscribers over a decade ago. Known as “SarahBelle93x”, she flaunted her signature preppy style that has since evolved from Lilly Pulitzer Dresses and bubble statement necklaces.

I grew up in Northern Kentucky and where I come from is a chic country club, ”she told The Post. “When I went to college, I embodied this style thinking I was in Vogue. It was a little frustrating to put myself in a box when I wanted to try other fashion trends.

Moving to sunny California, Sarah traded her Jack rogers and long strands of pearls for more contemporary and modern pieces, like chunky gold hoops and fringed shoulder bags.

“Especially when I moved to California, I started to gradually diversify with all possible styles. The black skinny jeans phase trying to be bold and the bohemian phase included, ”she said. “Now I don’t put myself in a box and just buy what I want to buy. No brand, I’m just Sarah Belle.

Now, the content creator-turned-stylist has returned to her southern roots, currently residing in East Nashville. But, she no longer jumps into the world of Patagonia and Pulitzer, choosing instead to experiment more with fashion.

Right now I love filming the test shots because now everyone is shopping to be their best as the world opens up again, ”she said. “I filmed a style video of the trends my viewers hated the most, including Crocs and it was fun trying on pieces that I usually wouldn’t gravitate towards.

Sarah belle
Courtesy of Sarah Belle

That said, Sarah isn’t just vigilant about trends. She loves 70s-inspired decor and has decorated her 40s artisan bungalow with eclectic colors and knickknacks. She calls the house in which she resides with her fiance, Cody, the “BelleGalow», Which has nearly 20,000 Instagram followers.

We always wanted to buy an older house, ”she explained. “I didn’t want the same cut-and-paste farmhouse vibe. I used to watch “That 70s Show” with my dad and I always loved that time: Volkswagen bugs, pearls hanging on doors and all that crazy stuff. It was natural for me to lean towards a more Mid-Century vibe.

A glimpse of Sarah’s home: black and white checkered tiling, avocado-colored cabinets, and teal walls with burnt orange accents.

Yes, that’s not the typical, minimal white and neutral house you’ll find on Pinterest.

Even her wedding is inspired by her favorite aesthetic. The vibe is at Studio 54, not a costume party but rather an order of vintage chairs for lounging and some sort of disco ball setup, ”she said. “In addition, my ceremony and reception dresses are ivory to channel that 70s vibe.

Here’s a look at Sarah’s beloved and eclectic favorites spanning fashion and home.

Sarah’s Top 5 Favorite Products

It Cosmetics CC + Cream with SPF 50+, $ 39.50

It Cosmetics CC + Cream with SPF 50+

I first liked this product when I was in LA and I keep coming back, Sarah said. It’s so good on your skin it has SPF and I’ve tried other foundations that don’t compare.

Elise vanity and stool set, $ 649

Elise vanity and stool set

I have a vintage vanity from the 1960s and everyone always asks me this, especially on TIC Tac, she said. If my house were to burn, I would find a way to do it somehow.

the Elise vanity and stool set Urban Outfitters is similar in its one-of-a-kind conversation topic.

Women’s Meladyan Padded Solid Shirt, $ 18.99

Women's Meladyan Padded Solid Shirt

i like a off-shoulder shirt, she said. Tank tops were all the rage this spring and last summer and I can’t get enough of them. Hope epaulettes never go out of style.

One-button boyfriend blazer with express point lapel, $ 89.99 (originally $ 128)

One-button boyfriend blazer with express point lapel

i like a bright colored oversized blazer, she said. I wear them as my airport outfit and when I go out at night you can dress them up or dress them down.

Chlo Mara bag, $ 470

Chlo Mara bag

My vintage Dior saddle bag is my Carrie Bradshaw moment, she said. I love ‘Sex and the City’ so every time I go out I feel like I’m her.

This one from Chlo is similar and much more affordable.

Sarah’s Favorite Fashion Items

Nike Jordan Barely Rose Air 1 sneakers, $ 219.95

Nike Jordan Barely Rose Air 1 sneakers

I feel like all the girls are obsessed with Jordans right now, but they’re so cute and so fun to dress up and down, she said. My fiance is really into streetwear and I was laughing at him, but now he’s wondering, who buys shoes now?

Sarah loves funky colors, like these Air 1 sneakers.

Lilie & White Chunky gold hoop earrings, $ 12.99

Lilie & White Chunky gold hoop earrings

i like big big hoops, she said. I’ve had mine for about six months and wear them almost every day mainly because I saw Hailey Bieber wearing them and must have had them.

Women’s Ariat Hybrid Rancher Western Boots, $ 149.95

Women's Ariat Hybrid Rancher Western Boots

I mean I live in Nashville so cowboy boots are a staple, she says. I feel like a tourist when I wear them, but I love wearing them with dresses.

Women’s Verdusa High Waist Wrap Skirt, $ 16.99

Women's Verdusa High Waist Wrap Skirt

I posted a orange skirt on my Instagram and I love it, she says. It reminds me of designer brands but the look for less.

AliLove Cloud Chunky chain bag, $ 29.99

AliLove Cloud Chunky chain bag

I love wholesale chain handbags from Amazon who are dupes of Bottega, she said. I feel like stealing them because they cost around $ 30.

XBRN 14K White Gold Eternity Bracelet, $ 13.89

XBRN 14K White Gold Eternity Bracelet

I recently picked up sparkly rings from Amazon that cost around $ 15 each, she said. They should charge them more because they are of high quality.

Sarah’s Favorite Things

KM + Boy Smells Slow Burning Candle, $ 37.99

KM + Boy Smells Slow Burning Candle

I’m obsessed with Kacey Musgraves shes from Nashville, so I love her and the Slow burning candle smells so good and has a little bit of incense in it, she says. I want this to be the signature scent of my house.

Fopamtri artificial bird of paradise houseplant, $ 67.95 (originally $ 78.99)

Fopamtri artificial bird of paradise houseplant

I used to think I was a girl with plants but I can’t keep them alive, she says. I like fake banana leaf plant in my living room after accepting defeat.

BolBom Premium 100% Cotton 6 Piece Bath Towel Set, $ 25.99

BolBom Premium 100% Cotton 6 Piece Bath Towel Set

No one should feel that way about a towel, but I love bright striped napkinsSarah said. I use them in our master bathroom and they make everything cohesive.

His are from Dusen Dusen, but the brightly colored ones are similar.

AFD Home Dia Champagne ceiling medallion, $ 349

AFD Home Dia Champagne ceiling medallion

Medallions around your chandelier are often overlooked, she says. It completely changes the mood of a room and will make your space so luxurious.

