Sarah Belle’s Favorite 70s-inspired Home and Fashion Items
The style of this content creator is a hybrid of Carol Brady and Kacey Musgraves.
Sarah belle, 27, started her YouTube channel with nearly 350,000 subscribers over a decade ago. Known as “SarahBelle93x”, she flaunted her signature preppy style that has since evolved from Lilly Pulitzer Dresses and bubble statement necklaces.
I grew up in Northern Kentucky and where I come from is a chic country club, ”she told The Post. “When I went to college, I embodied this style thinking I was in Vogue. It was a little frustrating to put myself in a box when I wanted to try other fashion trends.
Moving to sunny California, Sarah traded her Jack rogers and long strands of pearls for more contemporary and modern pieces, like chunky gold hoops and fringed shoulder bags.
“Especially when I moved to California, I started to gradually diversify with all possible styles. The black skinny jeans phase trying to be bold and the bohemian phase included, ”she said. “Now I don’t put myself in a box and just buy what I want to buy. No brand, I’m just Sarah Belle.
Now, the content creator-turned-stylist has returned to her southern roots, currently residing in East Nashville. But, she no longer jumps into the world of Patagonia and Pulitzer, choosing instead to experiment more with fashion.
Right now I love filming the test shots because now everyone is shopping to be their best as the world opens up again, ”she said. “I filmed a style video of the trends my viewers hated the most, including Crocs and it was fun trying on pieces that I usually wouldn’t gravitate towards.
That said, Sarah isn’t just vigilant about trends. She loves 70s-inspired decor and has decorated her 40s artisan bungalow with eclectic colors and knickknacks. She calls the house in which she resides with her fiance, Cody, the “BelleGalow», Which has nearly 20,000 Instagram followers.
We always wanted to buy an older house, ”she explained. “I didn’t want the same cut-and-paste farmhouse vibe. I used to watch “That 70s Show” with my dad and I always loved that time: Volkswagen bugs, pearls hanging on doors and all that crazy stuff. It was natural for me to lean towards a more Mid-Century vibe.
A glimpse of Sarah’s home: black and white checkered tiling, avocado-colored cabinets, and teal walls with burnt orange accents.
