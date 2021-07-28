Sarah Jessica Parker slips into sparkling platforms a bohemian-chic dress for and just like that





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Sarah Jessica Parker just made glitter a daily staple with one of the most viral handbags of the year. More New Shoes While in Carrie Bradshaw’s character for the HBO Maxs Sex and the City reboot, and just like that, Parker wore a cream tiered maxi dress over a blue button down blouse. Her dress also featured a button-down silhouette, as well as ruffled straps and a red and blue floral print. In iconic Bradshaw fashion, Parkers accessories remained slightly eclectic: she paired the set with a layered silver chain necklace and pearl straps, as well as a pearl ring, silver ring and bracelet. silver identification. Sarah Jessica Parker films And Just Like That on the Upper West Side in New York. – Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Sarah Jessica Parker films And Just Like That on the Upper West Side in New York. – Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com For shoes, the actress wore a pair of multi-colored platform sandals. The shoes were covered in multicolored glittering stripes including blue, red, purple and gold, providing a maximalist base for the outfit; their high heels and chunky platforms also added extra support and comfort. These qualities have made style one of the most popular seasons, especially as events and nightlife reopen and people are starting to wear high heels again. Parker is no stranger to the shoe for And Just Like That, having worn a metallic bronze pair of Saint Laurent for the show. Neither did her co-star Cynthia Nixon, who donned pairs of Gianvito Rossi and Saint Laurent as Miranda Hobbs. Sarah Jessica Parker films And Just Like That on the Upper West Side in New York. – Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Zoom on Parkers sandals. – Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com One of the boldest parts of the Parkers ensemble, aside from her shoes, was her handbag. The actress wore Gucci’s Balenciagas Hourglass bag during her viral Aria show earlier this spring, which featured a hack co-branded with the Parisian house. The story continues The bag featured the structured silhouette and top handle of the Hourglass signature, along with gold elements and a B-shaped clasp. Notably, however, it was covered in beige Guccis monogrammed canvas, merging the base logos of both houses. in one piece. The collection is expected to launch later this fall. Sarah Jessica Parker films And Just Like That on the Upper West Side in New York. – Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com And Just Like That has made New York City a verifiable runway in recent weeks, due to the sleek cast and emphasis on their Molly Rogers-designed costumes. Parkers have been spotted in many flowing dresses and statement-making Bradshaw outfits, which often feature the characters’ most valuable pieces. In addition to her iconic purple sequined Fendi Baguette bag, Parkers also wore the Streets Ahead studded belt and blue satin Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps that she made famous in the 2008 movie Sex and the City. Plot, much of the show’s details are kept under wraps, although Parker was seen filming with Bridget Moynahan, who played Bradshaw’s ex-wife Natasha in the original series. Sarah Jessica Parker and Bridget Moynahan are filming And Just Like That on New York’s Upper West Side. – Credit: José Perez / SplashNews.com José Perez / SplashNews.com When it comes to shoes, Parker is a chameleon with a colorful, sparkling collection with a few notable favorites. The actress loved the T-strap pointed toe pumps for years, both of her own. SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brands and labels like Blahnik, René Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. She has also been spotted in a range of contemporary boots, flats and sandals from brands including Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to wear Koolaburras wedge sneakers for added height. These are often paired with printed tops and skinny jeans, as well as glamorous ensembles from top fashion brands like Prabal Gurung, Temperley London, Balmain, Alexander McQueen, etc. Slip on a pair of sparkly platform sandals this summer, inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos To buy: Steve Madden Lessa-R Sandals, $ 120. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos To buy: Michael Michael Kors Margot Sandals, $ 130. Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch Courtesy of Farfetch To buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Betty Sandals, $ 299 (was $ 747). Click on the gallery for more Sarah Jessica Parkers’ Most Beautiful Shoe Moments over the years. Launch gallery: Sarah Jessica Parker’s most beautiful shoes over the years The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

