Fashion
Fashion creation among Generation Z and Millennial consumers in the summer of 2021
Year after year, consumers pursue the same summer goal: to have fun in the sun.
This behavior which collectively constitutes the majority of consumers today. sits at the top of every consumer, regardless of demographics. But as we enter the Gen Z era as the predominant demographic, marketing analysts are signaling a generation with a surefire goal of unlocking and chilling out during the summer.
Authenticity is essential not only in what the product represents, but also in new marketing strategies, where hyper visual materials that feature real people to solve key issues that directly influence consumer behavior today.
This summer, the product not only needs to work, but also be priced, readily available and produced in a sustainable manner. And believe me, this demographic will recall blockchain at the source to ensure the sustainability of the offering. Given the buying power of this group and the needs of summer styling, it is essential that brands adjust their product offerings and marketing tactics to meet a target population with never-before-seen wants and needs.
Welcome to the summer of Generation Z!
aerrum;
aerrum is the stylish new everyday bag with an environmental mission to help people establish a new daily habit, do their part to help save the planet and look good at the same time. Aerrem is the first tote bag specifically designed to carry two refillable bottles or cups, allowing people to refuse single-use plastics when away from home. Aerrem is designed by fashion designer Georges dodges, and is fully customizable with a range of color combinations and reclaimed leather strap length options. $ 179.00
Garret Leight:
Garrett leight– The Harding Sun style was inspired by iconic American writer Arthur Miller. Arthur Miller wrote some of the most raw and classic plays of the twentieth century, such as Death of a Salesman and Pulitzer Prize-winning The Crucible. He married Marilyn Monroe at the height of his career. And he did it all with the kind of daddy next door, the macho elegance of a classic fifties man: the well-tailored Mad Men suits, the polo shirts and an ubiquitous pair of bold, masculine shell frames.$ 360
Pinklemonaid House:
Pinklemonaid House -Haus of Pinklemonaid is a celebrity designer brand crushed by all the megastars. The ‘Sebastian’ is the new classic swim brief for men – a silky and seductive swimsuit designed for men, handcrafted with the highest quality Italian textile and nylon / lycra lining giving presence divine and effortless. $ 98 USD
SAI:
IAD – Applied Design Instrmnt-The Field Watch – 9th in a series of watches from Scottish designer duo IAD. Designed entirely in-house, this is the first solar-powered watch from IAD, specified with a Japanese movement that can last up to three months on a single charge. Inspired by the utilitarian style of early 20th century military watches, the solar-powered Field Watch is built around a 38mm three-part case machined from 316L steel with hybrid 12h + 24h markings. $ 300
Jared:
Jared – A bold octagon is adorned with a striking natural onyx in this beautiful men’s ring, crafted from 14k gold-plated sterling silver. The signature “E” is stamped to identify each piece as part of the 1933 by Esquire men’s collection. $ 279.00
lululemon:
lululemon– As a big wave surfer and internationally acclaimed lululemon ambassador, Mark Healey is someone who truly lets nature take over, and his movements have been the inspiration for these swim shorts as well as the entire Moon collection Drift launched on June 29. Teaming up with Mark drove our motivation to create a specially designed capsule that could keep up with his pace: from dry land training to surfing and everything in between. These specialized needs in Marks life influenced the functionality of the collection, leading the lululemon design team to find stylish solutions for water repellency, sun protection, ventilation and mobility. Especially seen in the Board Short, this new collection merges this performance with a modern design construction, introducing the outdoor category in a collection as practical as it is elegant. US $ 98 | CAN
MISHO:
MISHO-MISHO has offered unique men’s jewelry and is home to many androgynous styles, but this is their first full collection designed for men. $ 109.61
Rhône:
Rhône-Tennis Whites Collection – Rhone is committed to pioneering the best men’s clothing, and with this collection, they are surpassing tennis whites. This court-ready assortment features a range of white shirts, shorts, socks and more that bring cutting edge technology to clean, classic sports gear. From blazing setbacks to leisurely rallies, the Rhones Tennis Whites collection delivers performance not only on par with the pros, but frankly even better. $ 18 $ 88
Skagen:
Skagen-The Aaren Naturals Wood Veneer watch is Skagen’s latest pro-planet offering, further amplifying the brand’s mission to be environmentally sustainable. The innovation of the product lies in its bracelet and dial in wood veneer. This transformed material comes exclusively from sustainable forestry managed ethically, with respect for the surrounding ecosystems. Plus, 50% of the stainless steel used to make this style is recycled. $ 125
Sleeper Jones:
Jones asleep-That’s where it all started for Sleepy Jones: the Henry pajama set. The slim fit allows the shirt to easily double as day wear, and the super-soft cotton fabric provides all-day and all-night comfort. The pants have side and back pockets with details at the cuffs. $ 198
Spraying:
Spray-The world’s most innovative streetwear brand has unveiled its first capsule collection of dope-designed swimwear, just as the world begins to reopen and beach vacations are high on the agenda. Designed to flaunt itself as the most coveted summer uniform, the collection includes 25 unique pieces inspired by previous iconic collections. These fashion-oriented pieces were designed for women, men and children. $ 60
TOMS:
TOM– The Rover is the very first reimagined version of the iconic Alpargata men’s shoe. Designed for today’s trendsetters, the Rover is low-maintenance like a slip-on and durable like a sneaker, combining extreme comfort with bold styling. The Rover boasts a sole constructed with a dual density rubber / EVA blend for high rebound in the forefoot and high density cushioning in the heel. The redesigned silhouette features a water resistant upper to stand up to all weather conditions and a ribbed knit collar for easy fit and maximum foot coverage. The best part? Every purchase goes back to organizations at the local level, as part of TOMS’s new social impact strategy, where all profits go to those doing good on the ground. $ 69.95 – $ 84.95
SPRING:
FEATHER– Green Onyx Freshwater Pearl Necklace in 925 Sterling Silver, Gold Vermeil, 18k Gold – “In a time when we were separate and isolated from each other, hope and inclusiveness are needed more than ever before . We don’t want to just give birth to another product. We want to be the catalyst for empowerment, healing energy and unity “Julia Lang, Founder of VEERT. Green onyx is associated with the heart chakra, as well as malachite which cleanses and activates the chakras. Both stones are an important stone of protection. Malachite absorbs negative energies, capturing them from the atmosphere and the body. Green onyx is the symbol of rest and purity – it helps you overcome all kinds of heartache, grief and depression. It improves your self-confidence. $ 425 = 18k gold vermeil silver 925
