Fashion
Target wears tons of cute heels to dress up any outfit
Whether you’re revising your office wardrobe or having multiple weddings on your calendar this season, dressing for more formal occasions can quickly increase your spending. Fortunately, Targets offers tons of cute, functional, and wallet-friendly heels so you can look your best without breaking the bank.
More New Shoes
The retailer has been around for over a century, but has become a fashion favorite in recent years with the launch of its chic in-house brands like Wild Fable and A New Day and offers from popular mass-market brands. From basic point-toe pumps to trendy braided mules and strappy sandals, the Targets selection includes style for any heel lover. And if that wasn’t tempting enough, most pairs sell for under $ 40.
If you need inspiration, shop for our favorite heels at Target ahead of time.
A New Day Francesca Heels
Stay comfortable for hours in A New Days Francesca heels, which feature a memory foam sockliner and flared heel that offers the illusion of a stiletto but is easier to walk on.
Courtesy of Target
To buy:
A New Day Francesca Heels
$ 30
Madden Girl Lifft Dress Women’s Sandal
the Madden Girl Women’s Dress Sandal Lifft features a two piece shank with stud detail. The lightweight faux wood platform offers a portable and fashionable statement.
Courtesy of Target
To buy:
Lifft Madden Girl Sandal
$ 50
Claire Universal Thread Heels
Clear heels Universal Threads obtain a summery twist with woven raffia details.
Courtesy of Target
To buy:
Claire Universal Thread Heels
$ 30
25 $
Half platform with heels
A New Days Half heels have a chunky 3.25 inch block heel and a textured platform sole for increased stabilizing height.
Courtesy of Target
To buy:
A New Day Demi Heels
$ 35
$ 30
A New Day Jana Sandals
Bring the fashion trends of the year 2000 into your wardrobe with the Sandals A New Days Jana, with a faux leather upper that gives a refined look.
Courtesy of Target
To buy:
A New Day Jana Sandals
$ 30
25 $
A New Day Cass with square ends
Complete with a simple two-strap, square-toe design, A New Days Cass heels is perfect for minimalist dressers. Its detailed block heel offers a three-inch boost.
Courtesy of Target
To buy:
Women’s Cass Square Toe Pumps
$ 30
A New Day Ema Square Toe Pumps
Every woman needs a pair of classic black heels in her wardrobe. Those ankle strap sandals with a stylish block heel will always be in fashion.
Courtesy of Target
To buy:
A New Day Pumps Ema
$ 30
A New Day Eloise Heels
Add a splash of vibrant color to any outfit with A New Days Eloise heels. You’ll also love the pairs of elastic stretch ankle straps, which help keep feet locked without causing blisters.
Courtesy of Target
To buy:
A New Day Eloise Heels
25 $
A New Day hazelnut heeled flip flops
Sandals A New Days Hazel gives the classic summer thong a 2021 upgrade with a chic leather finish and a 2.5 inch block heel.
Courtesy of Target
To buy:
A New Day hazelnut sandals
$ 30
25 $
A New Day Natalia pumps
A New Days Natalia block heel pumps can easily be dressed up or down.
Courtesy of Target
To buy:
A New Day Natalia pumps
28 $
The best of footwear
