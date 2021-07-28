Editorial: What should female athletes wear at the Tokyo Olympics? Whatever works for them

It was basically an order for female athletes to show more skin: The Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined for wearing shorts at the European Championships last week, instead to wear bikini bottoms that bared part of the buttocks.

Their inappropriate clothing did not meet the requirement of the European Handball Federations that briefs should be fitted and cut at an angle upward to the top of the leg. Bare tops at the belly are also needed, although the team did have them.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated example. International sports federations have for too long dictated strict and absurd rules to women about what they can and cannot wear during competition. Some women’s teams are tired of high-cut leotards, swimsuits and bare belly (or cover-up) uniforms. Men generally have more leeway and more choice.

Some athletes prefer light uniforms; for example, many beach volleyball players have said that the fitted bikinis keep sand out and keep them cool during play. And these players, the best of whom are now at the Tokyo Olympics, actually have options. A rule change in 2012 allowed them to choose from different outfits that they can wear depending on their athletic, religious or personal needs, provided both each team decides on a style.

But when women choose lighter outfits, the cameras have too often focused on some sort of athletic cheesecake, with close-ups of their body parts more than shots of their dynamic athleticism.

And then there was the Paralympic athlete who was told at the England Championships earlier this month that his the briefs were too short. It becomes difficult to win, in more than one way.

Female athletes have felt pressured to dress one way or another for years. In 2010, female boxers were almost forced to wear skirts to differentiate them from men, as difficult as it may seem, but the International Amateur Boxing Assn. Go back. It took longer for badminton officials to drop their 2011 skirt requirement for women. The grin-worthy reason given by a world badminton official: We just want them to look feminine and have a nice presentation to make women more popular. It was good in the 21st century.

Today, the European Handball Federation is proving that sexism is far from dead. And women are fed up with it. Not just the athletes, but the viewers who see these accomplishment female athletes reduced to objects of desire.

At the current Olympics, German gymnasts chose stylish ankle length unitary, a deliberate statement on what they called sexualization in sports. Leotards met the regulations, but they were different enough from the usual high-cut leotards to attract attention, which was the idea in the first place. Equally important were the statements from team members that the usual leotards were fine, as long as they represented female athletes making their own decisions.

Women and men, moreover, although the problem affects them less often, should be able to choose the sportswear that suits them, as long as it does not give them an unfair competitive advantage. They shouldn’t be called prudish because they wear something that covers their body more, or ashamed of a slut if they choose something that exposes more skin.

Team members competing as individuals should also not wear identical uniforms. Colors or graphics can be used to identify them as coming from the same country, but their performance depends in part on the cut and fit of the clothing. This should make this an individual choice that includes swim caps for the fuller hair of many black competitors, unless the clothes give the athlete an unfair advantage. Let’s talk about the athletic talent, not the looks.

Norwegian handball players have done more than resist rigid and sexist rules. They stirred up a stench where it needed to be lifted. (The Norwegian Handball Federation has said it will pay the fine of around $ 1,800 for the team and the pop star Pink offered to do that as well.)

The Olympics, and the associated federations and agencies that power this elite athletics industry, risk becoming the stegosaurs of the sports world with their archaic and biased rules (let’s not forget how American sprinter ShaCarri Richardson was kicked out of her chance to win gold on legal marijuana use even though alcohol consumption is allowed). For their own sake, as well as that of the athletes and spectators, they must climb into the 2020s.