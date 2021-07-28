This week’s black fashion industry news for everyone





Photo by: Jason Nocito Screenshot: Instagram More often than not, the opening ceremony of the Olympics is outdated but extremely bland; an oxymoron, if you will. The ceremony doesn’t always reflect the sheer grace and talent that comes with being an Olympic athlete, but the Telfar Clemens collection of Liberian Olympic uniforms checks all the boxes. The beginnings of the Olympic double[d] like a parade for Telfar. While the brand has seen many drops and collaborations since the start of the pandemic, this is the first time the creator has put on a show since before 2020. Liberia has just three athletes competing this year, which to him alone poses as a major moment of speculation, where all eyes are on them. Flowing fabric collections in gold, red, white and navy make up the uniforms for the three-person teams, ensuring the team will be one to watch. According to The root, Telfarone of this year’s The Glow Up 50 winnersis both the sponsor and the supplier of the Liberian Olympic team. Returning to his own Liberian heritage, he honors his country by showcasing its culture, placing it on a global pedestal. W reports it was Emmanuel Matadi, one of the athletes of the Liberian teams, who presented the idea of ​​Telfar designing the uniforms. It was his girlfriend’s obsession with Telfars bags that gave him the idea to ask the designer. The brand believes fashion is for everyone, and keeping that same mindset, some of the pieces that debuted at the Olympics will be released to the public along with other more athletic pieces later this year. year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theroot.com/the-funk-boutique-the-black-fashion-industry-is-not-on-1847371777 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

