Bridesmaid dress was not used after sister died in crash halfway around the world

Kirsty Samantha Moffett, 28, of Northern Ireland, was killed in a car crash in Roxburgh on December 13, leaving her family in Northern Ireland devastated.

As the Moffett family prepared for daughter Lauren’s wedding, a bridesmaid dress remained unused.

It should have been worn by Laurens’ younger sister, the lively and loving Kirsty Samantha Moffett, who had planned to return home to Northern Ireland from New Zealand for the happy occasion.

Instead, the 28-year-old was dead, killed in a car crash halfway around the world before Christmas, leaving an irreparable hole in the family’s world.

In a statement read to Alexandra District Court on Wednesday as the family watched via an audio-visual link from the UK, Hazel Moffett said her daughter loves life.

I lost my precious darling daughter and my heart was absolutely torn apart, and I miss her every day, she said.

Moffett loved sports and music, which she shared with her churches in Northern Ireland and New Zealand, she said.

She was living and working in Dunedin as a physiotherapist at the time of the accident.

Tracy Joy Shaw, 49, admitted to driving recklessly behind Moffett’s death on the outskirts of Roxburgh on December 13 and was sentenced to 120 hours community service by Judge Emma Smith on Wednesday.

Shaw was also banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay $ 7,500 in damages.

The maximum penalty available was three months in prison, a fine and a ban.

Moffett was returning from a weekend celebrating his birthday in Queenstown when the accident occurred.

His brother, Nathan, said he still felt angry at the loss of Moffett and sad that he hadn’t replied to his last WhatsApp message on his birthday a simple I love you with I love you too, before the crash.

Sister Natasha said she broke down when she stumbled across a list of Moffett’s favorite things, including gorgeous sunsets, Maltesers, Taylor Swift fragrances and Marc Jacobs Daisies.

The pain I feel after losing my sister is overwhelming and debilitating at times, she said.

Their father, Sam Moffett, read his own statement in court and said he still visualized her traveling in his car the day she died.

I hear him scream as the vehicle hits his car. I hear her moan as life escapes from her body.

He hadn’t seen Shaw’s sorry note yet, he said.

It is a sad reflection on humanity and not the attitude one expects from a mother.

Justice Smith said the women were traveling in opposite directions along a straight line at the 80 km / h limit.

Shaw’s vehicle suddenly swerved and crossed the center line in the southbound lane.

His vehicle hit the driver’s door of an oncoming car, instantly killing Moffett.

Shaw told police she had no recollection of the crash, saying she took a break earlier for nausea and fatigue.

Shaw and his son sustained minor injuries.

The judge said Shaw wrote a letter to the family and it would be forwarded to them.